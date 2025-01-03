Trump Names Ortagus, Deputy Special Envoy For Mideast Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- US President-elect Donald Trump picked Friday former State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace.

"I am pleased to announce Morgan Ortagus as Deputy Special Presidential Envoy for Middle East Peace, to the Honorable Steven Witkoff," Trump wrote on Truth Social platform.

Trump noted Ortagus' criticism to him in the past, but added that he appointed her for the strong support she enjoys among fellow Republicans.

"Early on Morgan fought me for three years, but hopefully has learned her lesson. These things usually don't work out, but she has strong Republican support, and I'm not doing this for me, I'm doing it for them. Let's see what happens," he said.

During the Republican presidential primary before the 2016 elections, Ortagus criticized Trump's "isolationist" foreign policy and his personal behavior.

"She will hopefully be an asset to Steve, a great leader and talent, as we seek to bring calm and prosperity to a very troubled region. I expect great results, and soon!"

Ortagus, an active US Navy Reserve intelligence officer, served as spokesperson at the Department of State from 2019 to 2021.

Previously, she worked at the Department of the Treasury as a financial intelligence analyst and served as Deputy US Treasury Attachأ© to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia from 2010 to 2011. (end)

