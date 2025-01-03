Bitmart Listed Lucky Dog (LUCKY) To Bring Playful Fortune To The Blockchain

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Mahe, Seychelles, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mahe, Seychelles, Jan. 02, 2025 - BitMart , a leading global exchange, is excited to announce that it has officially listed Lucky Dog (LUCKY) on December 31, 2024. The LUCKY/USDT trading pair became available for trading at 04:00 PM UTC on that date.







Listing Details

Deposit Feature: Available on December 30, 2024, at 4:00 PM UTC

Trade Feature: Starts on December 31, 2024, at 4:00 PM UTC

Withdrawal Feature: Enabled on January 1, 2025, at 4:00 PM UTC

T rading Pair: LUCKY/USDT

Trading Zone: MEME

About Lucky Dog (LUCKY)

$LUCKY is more than a token; it's a four-legged friend bringing a dash of good fortune to the blockchain. Inspired by the fun-loving spirit of a French Bulldog named Lucky, $LUCKY introduces a playful, luck-based engagement with the crypto space. The goal is to create a vibrant community united by the thrill of spinning, winning, and sharing the excitement of $LUCKY's good-boy luck.

For more information, please visit the website: .

About BitMart

BitMart is the premier global digital asset trading platform. With millions of users worldwide and ranked among the top crypto exchanges on CoinGecko, it currently offers 1,600+ trading pairs with competitive trading fees. Constantly evolving and growing, BitMart is interested in crypto's potential to drive innovation and promote financial inclusion. To learn more about BitMart, visit their Website , follow their X (Twitter) , or join their Telegram for updates, news, and promotions. Download BitMart App to trade anytime, anywhere.

CONTACT: Chenkai chenkai.ni at bitmart.com