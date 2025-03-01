President Biden Announces Presidential Delegation To The Republic Of Ghana To Attend The Inauguration Of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama
President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to attend the Inauguration of His Excellency John Dramani Mahama on January 7, 2025, in Accra, Ghana.
The Honorable Shalanda D. Young, Director of the United States Office of Management and Budget, will lead the delegation.
Members of the Presidential Delegation:
The Honorable Virginia E. Palmer, United States Ambassador to the Republic of Ghana
The Honorable Karen Bass, Mayor of Los Angeles, California
The Honorable Frances Z. Brown, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council, The White House
