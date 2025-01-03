(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The National Petroleum, Natural Gas, and Biofuels Agency (ANP) reported Brazil's total oil and production for November. The country produced 4.301 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d). This marks a 0.8% increase from October but an 8.4% decrease compared to November 2023.



Oil production alone reached 3.310 million barrels per day (bbl/d). This represents a 1.3% rise from the previous month. However, it shows a 10% decline compared to the same month in 2023. production in November stood at 157.64 million cubic meters per day (m3/d). This indicates a 0.8% drop from October 2024 and a 2.8% decrease from November 2023.



The pre-salt region contributed significantly to Brazil's oil and gas outpu . It produced 3.385 million boe/d, accounting for 78.7% of the country's total production. This pre-salt production increased by 1.2% from October. Yet, it decreased by 5.6% compared to the same month in 2023. The pre-salt region yielded 2.631 million bbl/d of oil and 119.87 million m3/d of natural gas from 154 wells.



Brazil's natural gas utilization rate reached 96.1% in November. The market received 50.73 million m3/d of gas. However, 6.21 million m3/d was flared. This flaring increased by 73.4% from the previous month and 69.4% from November 2023. The main reason for this surge was the commissioning of the FPSO Marechal Duque de Caxias in the Mero Field.





Brazil's Oil Output Rises Monthly, Falls Yearly: ANP Report

Petrobras operates this FPSO with a 38.6% stake. Other partners include Shell Brasil (19.3%), TotalEnergies (19.3%), CNOOC (9.65%), CNPC (9.65%), and Pré-Sal Petróleo S.A (PPSA). The vessel can produce up to 180,000 barrels of oil and compress 12 million cubic meters of gas daily.



Offshore fields dominated Brazil's production. They accounted for 97.4% of oil and 83.9% of natural gas output. The country's production came from 6,432 wells, including 501 offshore and 5,931 onshore. Rio de Janeiro led oil production with 90%, followed by São Paulo (5%) and Espírito Santo (3%). For gas, Rio de Janeiro again topped the list with 77%, followed by Amazonas (9%), São Paulo (6%), and Maranhão (3%).



Petrobras, either alone or in consortiums, operated fields responsible for 89.24% of the total production. This underscores the company's crucial role in Brazil's oil and gas sector. The data highlights Brazil's ongoing efforts to maintain its position in the global energy market despite recent fluctuations in production levels.

MENAFN03012025007421016031ID1109053345