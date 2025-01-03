Pakistan Appoints Foreign Minister Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch As Ambassador To France

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Pakistani of Foreign Affairs has announced that its spokesperson, Mumtaz Zahra Baloch, has been appointed as the country's new ambassador to France.

Foreign Ishaq Dar, confirmed this decision, acknowledging the significant contributions and services of Mumtaz Zahra Baloch.

In a press briefing on Friday, January 3, 2025, Ishaq Dar stated that Mumtaz Zahra Baloch would begin her duties as the Ambassador of Pakistan to Paris in the coming days. He emphasized that during her tenure as spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Baloch had effectively managed the office, ensuring clear and efficient communication.

The Foreign Minister further noted that efforts were made to find a competent replacement for Baloch as the spokesperson. Shafqat, a senior official, will take over her responsibilities in handling the spokesperson's office and managing public relations for the ministry.

Mumtaz Zahra Baloch's appointment to a prestigious diplomatic position reflects her expertise and the recognition of her efforts in strengthening Pakistan's foreign relations.

The ministry expects her to continue promoting Pakistan's interests in France, with a focus on enhancing bilateral ties between the two countries. This appointment also marks a key moment in Pakistan's diplomatic efforts, as Baloch's leadership is expected to play a crucial role in advancing Pakistan's position on the international stage.

