Kazakhstan Plans To Build Additional Nuclear Power Plants

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Kazakhstan may begin the of two more nuclear power plants following the completion of its first high-power nuclear power (NPP), Azernews reports citing the local media.

In an interview with the newspaper Ana Tili, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that Kazakhstan needs a high-power NPP and hinted at the possibility of starting the construction of a second and even a third plant in the near future.

Tokayev believes that the nuclear sector will significantly boost Kazakhstan's economy, which is currently facing an energy shortage. He emphasized that Kazakhstan should become a leader in developed nuclear energy, calling it a sector with a promising future.

He also mentioned that Kazakhstan would be the primary operator in the consortium for the NPP's construction. The matter was discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to Astana, with an agreement that Kazakhstan would serve as the main operator of the project. Tokayev noted that competitive procedures for the project would be held this year, leading to a final government decision.