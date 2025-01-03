Kazakhstan Plans To Build Additional Nuclear Power Plants
Kazakhstan may begin the construction of two more nuclear power
plants following the completion of its first high-power nuclear
power plant (NPP), Azernews reports citing the
local media.
In an interview with the Republican newspaper Ana Tili, Kazakh
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed confidence that
Kazakhstan needs a high-power NPP and hinted at the possibility of
starting the construction of a second and even a third plant in the
near future.
Tokayev believes that the nuclear energy sector will
significantly boost Kazakhstan's economy, which is currently facing
an energy shortage. He emphasized that Kazakhstan should become a
leader in developed nuclear energy, calling it a sector with a
promising future.
He also mentioned that Kazakhstan would be the primary operator
in the consortium for the NPP's construction. The matter was
discussed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during his visit to
Astana, with an agreement that Kazakhstan would serve as the main
operator of the project. Tokayev noted that competitive procedures
for the project would be held this year, leading to a final
government decision.
