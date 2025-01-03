Leslie Brashear Returns To The United States, Adding To Her USA Collection On Her Online Photo Gallery

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Napa, California, January 2025 – photographer Leslie Brashear announced today the additions of new photos in her USA collection featuring 38 photos taken in various locations around the country. The collection is available on her photography website, lesliebrashearphotos



In December 2023, Leslie Brashear embarked on a new lifestyle as a full-time traveler, reigniting her passion for exploring and capturing the world's beauty. This December, she returned to the United States, adding images from past and present visits.



Highlights of the USA Photos Include:



. Cow Up Close: A white cow vignetted in soft white

. Central Park: A fall lake scene at Central Park in New York City

. Stone Path: A path in an Atlanta urban park

. Bridge Reection: A colorful image of a bridge in Philadelphia



“I'm thrilled to share my travel experience with my audience, and that includes those in my home country, United States” said Leslie Brashear.“I hope to be adding a few more to the collection over the next couple of weeks while I am in my birthplace of Napa, California.”



Leslie Brashear's USA collection, is available for purchase in various formats, including canvas prints, framed prints, metal prints, and more. Each piece is crafted with the utmost attention to detail, ensuring that every photograph is a testament to her dedication to the art of photography.



Explore the USA Collection:



To view the newly added photos and explore the complete collection, visit



About Leslie Brashear:



Leslie Brashear is a passionate travel photographer who has recently rediscovered the joy of capturing the world's beauty. From her early days as a photo lab technician to becoming a fulltime traveler, Leslie's work reects her deep appreciation for the art of photography and storytelling. Her collections showcase the essence of some of her favorite places around the globe, inspiring others to see the world through her lens.



For more information, visit lesliebrashearphotos or contact Leslie Brashear at ....



Contact: Leslie Brashea

Email: ...





