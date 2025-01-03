Iran Protests Against Afghanistan's Decision Regarding Changing Border Water Flow

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 3 (KUNA) -- Iran protested strongly on Friday against Afghanistan's move to turn the natural flow of rivers along their shared border into its territories.

In a telephone call with Afghanistan's authorities, Iran expressed its great worry about inappropriate restrictions regarding water flow into Iran or changing the natural flow of rivers, Iranian Foreign Ministry's spokesman Esmaeil Baghaei said in a press release.

He stressed the need of keeping bilateral deals and principles in line with international agreements, law and neural rights of peoples to the mouth of shared rivers flow, in addition to the principle of "good-neighbourliness".

He referred to reserving water behind the new dams in Afghanistan, noting this affects water flowing to Iran.

Water resources and basins could not be exploited without respecting Iran's rights, in accordance with bilateral treaties and principles, he stated.

He called on Afghanistan to cooperate in keeping the flow of water and removing the obstacles that have been created.

The issue of water is one of the reasons that caused tension between Kabul and Tehran, while the former has repeatedly stressed its commitments. (end)

