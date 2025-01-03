Aspirational Districts Programme Key To Inclusive Growth: Dr. Jitendra Singh

(MENAFN- KNN India) Amaravati, Jan 3 (KNN) Union Dr. Jitendra Singh emphasised that the Modi government's "Aspirational District" initiative stems from a commitment to ensure balanced development across all regions and districts of India.



The minister made these remarks during a comprehensive review of the Aspirational District Program on the final day of his three-day visit to Kadapa, where he engaged with local MLAs and elected representatives.

During the review meeting, Dr. Singh highlighted the program's vital role in promoting inclusive growth and called for enhanced collaboration between local representatives and the central government to elevate Kadapa's status as an aspirational district.



He particularly emphasised the importance of citizen engagement in maximising the benefits of central government schemes.

The minister discussed several flagship programs, including the Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, which provides comprehensive health insurance coverage with special provisions for citizens above 70 years.



He stressed the necessity of maintaining updated census lists to ensure accurate identification of beneficiaries for various welfare initiatives, while also elaborating on the Pradhan Mantri Suryaghar Yojana's potential to reduce energy costs and promote sustainability in rural households.

Dr. Singh also highlighted the success of the PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi in providing financial stability to small and marginal farmers, and detailed the benefits of the Pradhan Mantri Vishwakarma Kaushal Samman scheme, which supports traditional artisans and craftsmen through skill development and financial assistance.

He urged local representatives to facilitate citizen awareness and access to these programs, noting that public satisfaction in governance remains a priority for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The session concluded with local representatives presenting various requests to the minister, who assured them of appropriate action through relevant Central Ministries.



Dr. Singh reaffirmed the government's dedication to transforming aspirational districts into growth centers that ensure comprehensive development and equal opportunities for all citizens.

(KNN Bureau)



