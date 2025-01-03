Ocho Sur Palm Growing Company Launches Internship Program For University Students

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

26 students from the School of Economics and International Business at the National University of Ucayali pose outside the Ocho Sur processing during their internship visit

Students tour the Ocho Sur processing plant, about sustainable palm oil production and innovative processes

Students listen attentively to a presentation by Engineers Alexander Rosales and Michael Lozano during their visit to the Ocho Sur processing plant

Ocho Sur's new Internship Program provides Ucayali university students with valuable experience in sustainable palm oil practices and innovative processes.

- Alfonso Morante, Senior Executive, Ocho SurPUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Ocho Sur, a business group dedicated to the sustainable production of oil palm products and by-products in Ucayali, opens its doors to the academy through its new Internship Program, aimed mainly at university students in the final semesters of their respective faculties or schools in the region.We should remember that palm oil is among the most widely used vegetable fats in the world, accounting for more than a third of global consumption. It is found in many of the products we use daily and serves as an alternative crop to help combat illegal coca leaf cultivation and deforestation.The aim of Ocho Sur is to be a model of sustainable practices in the development of oil palm, which respects and cares for the biodiversity of the Amazon forest and generates inclusive development for its neighboring communities, collaborators and contractors.In this context, the business group decided to open its doors to university students in Ucayali, providing them with the opportunity to learn about oil palm, its sustainable practices, and the innovative processes implemented in its fields and processing plant, which is recognized as one of the best in South America.Thus, the first to participate in this Internship Program were 26 students from the VIII and X terms of the School of Economics and International Business at the National University of Ucayali, accompanied by their director, Dr. Miguel López, and the professor of the Agribusiness course, Dr. Héctor Huerto.All of them toured the facilities of the Ocho Sur processing plant, where they learned about oil palm and its innovative processes, guided by Engineer Alexander Rosales, Agricultural Production Manager, and Engineer Michael Lozano, Deputy Plant Manager of the palm oil company, who served as guides and lecturers, respectively.“One thing is the theory learned in the classroom, and another is the practice; the learning experience is different. I believe that this field internship is an essential complement to the academic training of the students at the School of Economics," said Dr. López emphatically.In this regard, senior executive Alfonso Morante stated that the academic support provided by the director of the UNU School of Economics, definitely promotes the positive reception of the Internship Program "because they are crucial for the professional development of students."

Ocho Sur Internship Program: Students Explore Sustainable Palm Oil Production

