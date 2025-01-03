Over 400 Years Ago, New Year's Day Was Created In Hopes Of Triggering Better, Fresh Starts For All

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The month of January got its name from Janus, the Roman god of“beginnings.”

The late Dr. Pieter Noomen

To this day, many still make resolutions in hopes of achieving goals not yet reached, or perhaps just a better outlook on life.

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New Year's Day ranks among the oldest of holidays, created by Pope Gregory XIII on his personally revised calendar in 1582, intending to make it a time for people to make changes for the better. The date was chosen partly in honor of Janus, the Roman god of“beginnings,” from whom the month of January got its name.

The late Dr. Pieter Noomen , a psychotherapist who worked in suicide prevention and hospice and served as a senior minister for various Protestant churches, said he experienced many conversations with a deity that he said identified itself as“I AM.” Dr. Noomen transcribed those conversations and posted them on the website , which remains available online for anybody to access for free. And the subject of“new beginnings” comes up often on that site.

Here is what Dr. Noomen wrote, in the words of the deity:

“It has been stated that all moving forward is from the within to the without. Hold on to this. It enables you to see the full picture of what's progress and improvement in 'helping' others. Lasting, effective and true healing is the result of connecting with Me on the spiritual level.

“The radiation of love and truth from there to all areas that are affected by earth's malfunctioning is a sign of the renewal of life, regardless of how little of it may show directly. In other words, each person is accountable for her or his motivations and intentions in bringing about healing for self or others."

While those who make New Year's resolutions to become better in many ways may fall short of their goals in the days, weeks and months after January 1, there will also be many who do indeed“turn over a new leaf” and make changes for the better.

Given the horrific wars in Ukraine, Gaza and elsewhere, it seems obvious that the world could benefit greatly from new, more peaceful beginnings in 2025.

A timely example from Dr. Noomen's Wisdoms of the Week from his website, :

"In many parts on our planet, the beginning of a new year is celebrated. The heart of it could and should be, not so much the public displays, fireworks, speeches of leaders, etc., but the reflection in our personal minds on the merits of last year and what to look forward to. Even that can be superficial. What really can gladden our hearts is that regardless of circumstances, we are not just the center of our little world but of the whole world, as only we can make real changes for the better! If we all would do that ... wow!"

