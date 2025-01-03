Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics Announces 2024 Equipment Giving Program Winner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) The Christian Appalachian Project (CAP), based in Eastern Kentucky, has been transforming lives across the Appalachian region for over 50 years. CAP provides critical support to families in need through programs such as disaster relief, hunger prevention, home repair, and youth services.

The awarded Electric Walkie Pallet Truck will directly enhance CAP's operational efficiency, particularly in their warehouses, ensuring smoother handling and distribution of essential supplies to families and individuals facing hardship in Appalachia.

Ryan Bailey, President of Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics , stated: "Nonprofits like the Christian Appalachian Project are a testament to the power of community and compassion. We're honored to provide equipment that helps amplify their impact, making their operations easier and their reach greater."

Ben Ridner, Manager of (CAP's) Operation Sharing Program, expressed gratitude: "We are so thankful for the support of Bailey. We have had many years of service and partnership with your organization, with great service and a friendly staff that has always been there for us. You have always made sure our equipment is up to date and in good working order. We serve around 1.8 million people each year, with about 1500 partners that help along the way. Bailey is at the top of the list when it comes to support. The electric pallet jack donation will allow us to better serve more people in the 15 states that we cover across the Appalachian Region. Christian Appalachian Project wants to give everyone at the Bailey a special thanks for the years of service, support, and this year's donation. Thank You!"

About the Equipment Giving Program

Since its inception, Bailey's Equipment Giving Program has empowered nonprofit organizations by providing state-of-the-art material handling solutions. Past winners have experienced transformative results in their day-to-day operations, reinforcing Bailey's commitment to helping nonprofits operate safely and efficiently.

Applications for the next Equipment Giving Program open on August 17th, 2025 , with a deadline of November 1st, 2025 . Eligible nonprofits are encouraged to apply for the chance to win an Electric Walkie Pallet Truck.

About Bailey Equipment & Intralogistics

Founded in 1949, Bailey is a premier provider of comprehensive material handling solutions across Tennessee, northern Georgia, and southeastern Kentucky. As the nation's first TRUE Zero Waste forklift dealership, Bailey's commitment extends to sustainability, community involvement, and operational excellence. For more information, visit .

Media Contact

Jenna Roberts

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (651) 242-0351

SOURCE The Bailey Company