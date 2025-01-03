Why Did Vistra, Constellation Energy, And Texas Pacific Stock Jump?
Instead of speculating on artificial intelligence stocks, investors continued to accumulate energy stocks. AI servers, when they are running training models, require enormous amounts of electricity.
Vistra (VST) gained 8.55% on Jan. 2, 2025, to close at $149.66. VST stock is already a winning investment for 2024 after it gained nearly 268%. The nuclear plant operator is a long-term buy. Electricity demand will only increase at a faster pace as AI server use rises.
Constellation Energy (CEG) added 8.44% yesterday, closing at its 50-day simple moving average of $242.60. The firm announced a nuclear power supply deal with the U.S.
government worth $1 billion. The General Services Administration handled the supply deal to more than 13 government agencies. The 10-year contract is worth $840 billion.
Constellation will also supply power to Energy Savings Performance Contract, a deal worth $172 million.
Texas Pacific Land (TPL) gained 6.7% to close at $1,180.08. On November 26, 2024, it joined the S&P 500 (IVV) index, replacing Marathon Oil. In the third quarter, the firm reported non-GAAP EPS of $4.63. Revenue grew by 9.9% Y/Y to $173.56 million.
In 2024, TPL stock gained over 120%. Since peaking at around $1800, momentum investors are likely betting on the stock bouncing back.
