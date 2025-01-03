Debifi Research Highlights The Importance Of Bitcoin Financial Services In Celebration Of Proof Of Keys Day

(MENAFN- Pressat)

Lugano – January 3, 2025 – In alignment with the spirit of self-custodianship, Debifi , a non-custodial lending startup, proudly presents its latest publication:“Bitcoin Services: A Study on User Behavior and Preferences.” This research provides key insights into the behaviors and preferences of Bitcoin users, advocating for solutions that promote a transparent and intermediary-free financial ecosystem.

Debifi surveyed more than 200 Bitcoin users, combining online responses and in-person interviews conducted at the Plan B Forum in Lugano. The findings highlight evolving priorities among Bitcoin users:

A substantial 66.3% of respondents stressed the importance of maintaining sole control over their private keys, reflecting a strong commitment to self-discipline and sovereignty.

Approximately 78.1% of participants expressed a preference for non-custodial services, viewing custodial alternatives as contradictory to Bitcoin's decentralized nature.

More than 83.9% of respondents indicated their willingness to use Bitcoin as collateral for loans, underlining its perceived value as a robust financial asset.

Max Keidun , CEO of Debifi, commented:

“Bitcoin users have shown a clear preference for financial sovereignty. Their demand for non-custodial, no-rehypothecation solutions is a testament to their wisdom and commitment to decentralization. At Debifi, we're proud to lead this transition by providing secure, transparent, and Bitcoin-only lending solutions.”

To meet these expectations, financial service providers should prioritize:



Safety and Transparency: Platforms should integrate robust measures like multisig setups to enhance trust and security.

User Control: Ensuring that asset management remains non-custodial, putting users in full control. Integrity: Rehypothecation should be avoided, even if it means higher costs, to maintain ethical practices.

This research was intentionally launched on Proof of Keys Day , a day that celebrates Bitcoin users taking control of their assets by transferring them to wallets where they own the private keys. This act symbolizes financial independence and self-sovereignty, core values of the Bitcoin movement.

“Our findings reflect the principles of Proof of Keys Day,” Keidun added.“The research highlights a community ready to embrace solutions that honor decentralization and autonomy.”

Debifi is a pioneer in non-custodial Bitcoin-backed lending. Utilizing advanced 3-of-4 multisig technology , the platform ensures secure, transparent, and ethical borrowing experiences. Debifi guarantees users retain full ownership of their assets, avoiding rehypothecation practices and staying true to Bitcoin's principles.

To learn more about Debifi's research or to explore its services, visit debifi .