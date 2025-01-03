Everything You Need To Know About Trophée Des Champions Visit Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The countdown begins before the much-awaited Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar kicks-off next week with a thrilling match between AS Monaco and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) at the 974 Stadium.

Ahead of the event, here are some notable facts about Trophée des Champions, its host stadium, match experience in Qatar, and more.

What is the Trophée des Champions?

The Trophée des Champions, or French Super Cup, is an annual showdown featuring the McDonald's champion and the Coupe de France winner. If one club secures both titles, the Ligue 1 McDonald's runner-up steps in to compete. This eagerly awaited match usually marks the start of the French football season, celebrating the fin­est talent and competition the league has to offer.

Trophée des Champions Visit Qatar is organised by the Local Organizing Committee for Football Events and supported as a title sponsor by Visit Qatar, the main marketing and promotional arm of Qatar Tourism.

Who will play in the current edition?

The current Trophée des Champions match will feature Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), the Ligue 1 McDonald's champions, against AS Monaco, who qualified as Ligue 1 McDonald's runners-up since PSG also won the Coupe de France. Both teams bring incredible talent and international fan followings, promising an electrifying encounter.

What about ticket sales?

Tickets for the match are available on the official website, Road to Qatar , starting at QAR 30. Fans are encouraged to purchase early to secure their seats for this prestigious event. Accessible seating and various ticket categories ensure options for all budgets and needs and can be requested via email on [email protected] .

Where and when will it be played?

The match will take place on January 5, 2025 at Stadium 974 in Doha, Qatar. This innova­tive venue, made from 974 repurposed shipping containers, embodies Qatar's commit­ment to sustainability and offers stunning views of the Doha skyline.

Stadium highlights

⦁ One of the most unique stadiums in the world: the world's first fully demountable stadium.

⦁ Opened on November 30, 2021 during FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2021.

⦁ Capacity: 44,000.

⦁ Hosted six matches during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022.

⦁ First match played: November 30, 2021, FIFA Arab Cup, UAE v Syria (2:1).

⦁ Last match to date: December 14, 2024, FIFA Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024, CF Pachuca (Mexico) vs Al Ahly (Egypt) (0:0, 0:0 after ET, 6:5 on penalties).

⦁ Fully accessible, offering disabled fans a number of accessible seats.

⦁ Constructed using 974 standard certified shipping containers and modular steel ele­ments, echoing the nearby port and the industrial history of the plot.

⦁ Name also pays tribute Qatar's international call code (+974).

⦁ Received a 5-star rating from the Global Sustainability Assessment System (GSAS).

⦁ Prior to kick-off, fans can enjoy an engaging experience at the dedicated fan zone, featuring entertainment, food stalls, and activities for all ages.

Transport

. Doha Metro: Ras Bu Abboud Station on the Gold Line

Why is Qatar hosting the Trophée des Champions?

The Trophée des Champions is a continuation of Qatar's portfolio as a global sports capital, building on the success of the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 and other major sporting events that have helped create lasting economic and social benefits for local and regional communities. Only since 2019, Qatar has hosted an impressive array of prestigious football tournaments, including:

Qatar's calendar of international events continues to grow with upcoming tournaments such as:

⦁ FIFA U-17 World Cup Qatar 2025

⦁ FIFA Arab Cup Qatar 2025

What makes Qatar a unique tourist destination?

Qatar combines modern elegance with rich cultural heritage, offering a blend of experiences for visitors:

⦁ Cultural Landmarks: Explore the Museum of Islamic Art, National Museum of Qatar, and Souq Waqif.

⦁ Recreational Activities: Enjoy the serene beaches, desert excursions, and Dhow cruises.

⦁ Vibrant City Life: Discover fine dining, art galleries, and exciting events throughout the year.

⦁ For more, check the Visit Qatar Events Calendar.

What is the fan experience like in Qatar?

Matchdays in Qatar are more than just games - they're adventures. Fans can begin the day at a beach or local market, enjoy authentic Qatari cuisine at Souq Waqif, immerse in world-class museums before the match, experience vibrant fan zones with live entertainment. With seamless transportation, including the Doha Metro and taxis, fans can navigate with ease and fully immerse themselves in the event.