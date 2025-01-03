Turingon Welcomes Award-Winning Creative Leader Elizabeth Lancaster As CMO And Joins IBM Partner Plus Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Turingon Inc.'s Liz Lancaster, IBM Partner Plus

Turingon announces two major milestones: Elizabeth Lancaster as CMO and joining the IBM Partner Plus program.

RESTON, VA, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Turingon , the AI-driven software company redefining contracting, today announced two key milestones that mark its accelerated growth trajectory: the appointment of Elizabeth Lancaster as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) and the company's acceptance into the IBM Partner Plus program. These developments underscore Turingon's commitment to innovation, creative leadership, and delivering transformative solutions in the $665 billion federal contracting market.Elizabeth Lancaster Joins as Chief Marketing OfficerElizabeth Lancaster, a recognized creative leader with over a decade of experience in marketing and product design, brings a proven ability to scale platforms from MVP to enterprise with user experience at its core. Elizabeth's experience lies at the intersection of creative advertising and human-centered product design. She has earned recognition and multiple awards, including a Clio and Gold Graphis. As an art director, she crafted campaigns for global brands like Adidas, Petco, and Toyo Tires. At the unicorn startup Extend, Elizabeth played a pivotal role in establishing the brand, leading the design of its B2B and B2C platforms, and driving growth while leading the product design organization, contributing to the company's unicorn status in 2021.At Turingon, Lancaster will oversee branding, marketing strategy, and customer engagement efforts, with a strong focus on shaping the product design and user experience of the company's flagship platform, Proposal Pilot , set to launch in early 2025.“Elizabeth's visionary approach to design and strategy will be pivotal as Turingon grows its footprint in the government contracting space,” said Arthur Runno, CEO of Turingon.“Her leadership and creativity will elevate our ability to connect with customers and deliver innovative solutions.”Lancaster, whose work spans technology, advertising, and user-focused product design, is equally excited about the opportunity.“Turingon's mission aligns perfectly with my passion for creating intuitive, impactful solutions that solve real challenges,” said Lancaster.“Design is more than aesthetics-it's about empowering users. Together, we're setting a new standard for government contracting technology.”Turingon Joins IBM Partner Plus ProgramIn addition to expanding its leadership team, Turingon has been accepted into the IBM Partner Plus program, gaining access to IBM's advanced AI and cloud technologies. This partnership enables Turingon to accelerate the development of its flagship platform, Proposal Pilot, which automates and simplifies the complex proposal process for government contractors.“The IBM Partner Plus program strengthens our ability to innovate and deliver transformative solutions for our customers,” said Runno.“With IBM's resources, Turingon is well-positioned to redefine the way contractors approach proposal generation and compliance.”The IBM Partner Plus program provides a pathway for growth, offering increasing benefits and incentives as members advance through its Silver, Gold, and Platinum tiers. This collaboration represents a critical step forward in Turingon's commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technology to serve its customers.A Milestone Year for TuringonAs Turingon prepares for the 2025 launch of Proposal Pilot, these two milestones reflect the company's rapid progress and dedication to building solutions that empower contractors. The combination of Elizabeth Lancaster's creative leadership and the technological resources of IBM Partner Plus positions Turingon as a leader in AI-driven government contracting solutions.About TuringonTuringon is an AI-driven software company based in Reston, VA, focused on transforming government contracting through advanced automation tools. Its flagship product, Proposal Pilot, streamlines proposal generation, reduces costs, and ensures compliance with federal regulations. With a pipeline of innovative solutions, Turingon empowers contractors to increase efficiency and win more business.For more information, visit or contact ....

Zoe Ackerman

Turingon, Inc.

+1 703-828-9752

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.