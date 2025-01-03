(MENAFN- PR Newswire) First-of-its-kind initiative integrates Fitness+ workouts to Strava, offers up to 3-month Fitness+ trial for Strava subscribers, and highlights celebrated from the Strava community in Fitness+ workouts.

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Strava, the app for active people, and Apple Fitness+, the award-winning and wellness service designed to be welcoming to all, are joining up to offer even more value, inspiration, and motivation to Strava and Fitness+ subscribers.

This collaboration begins with:

Strava and Apple Fitness+ collaborate to motivate and reach more active people in the new year

Enhanced integration: Users can track and share their Fitness+ workouts with their Strava community, including workout details, description and even music genre.

Three-Month Free Fitness+ Trial: Strava subscribers can unlock a trial for up to three-months of Apple Fitness+ at no cost, making it easier to set and achieve their 2025 fitness goals. Athletes on Strava in Fitness+ Workouts: Apple Fitness+ will welcome celebrated athletes from the Strava community as guests in workouts starting in January.

"January marks an important moment for Strava users as they look to stay motivated, build consistency, and get started on their goals in the New Year," said Zipporah Allen, chief business officer, Strava, "Strava and Apple share a commitment to supporting our joint users on their active journeys. We are excited to be working together to bring a new Fitness+ integration and a special offer to Strava subscribers to meet their fitness milestones in 2025 and beyond."

Enhanced Integration for Fitness+ in Strava

Starting today, workouts done in Fitness+ will appear in a user's personal Strava feed in a rich, redesigned way, helping users achieve their goals and celebrate wins with their community. Strava users who complete a Fitness+ workout will see an image and description-including episode number, trainer name, music genre, and key metrics-in their Strava feed, helping users track their progress and motivate each other.

Three-Month Free Trial for Strava Subscribers

As highlighted in

Strava's 2024 Year in Sport: Trend Report , 84% of surveyed athletes prefer daily workouts that last an hour or less, making Strava and Fitness+ great fitness companions. Strava users stay active in a variety of ways, and Fitness+ offers a wide range of workout and meditation types from 5 to 45 minutes, to complement and support performance in favorite sports and activities, no matter when or where users train.

New and existing Strava subscribers in the U.S, U.K, Australia and Canada can redeem up to 3 months of Fitness+ at no cost. With this offer, users can access the largest library of 4K Ultra High Definition fitness and wellness workout and meditation content in the world, with over 6,500 Fitness+ workouts and meditations across 12 workout types.

Strava subscribers or users on a Strava trial on iOS can activate the free trial offer via the Strava app. Under the "You" tab, navigate to the gear icon, then select "Your Strava Subscription." From there, select Apple Fitness+ and follow the instructions to redeem the free trial. Free users on Strava

can subscribe or start a free Strava trial to redeem this offer.

Celebrated Athletes on Strava highlighted in Fitness+ Workouts

Fitness+ will debut exclusive workouts featuring top athletes on Strava starting later this month. These workouts include a strength workout with

Hellah Sidibe , launching January 13th, and a treadmill workout with

Kayla Jeter , launching January 27th.

