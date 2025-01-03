Viral Video: Zakir Khan Drops New Standup Clip On Youtube Fans React: 'From Sakht Launda To Love Guru'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Zakir Khan, the famous stand up comedian, known to leave audience in stitches, dropped his latest on YouTube on January 3. Within a few hours the video garnered over 7.9 lakh views, 78 thousand likes and several comments.

The 24-minutes 6-seconds video opens with Zakir Khan narrating the contrast between males and females and the pattern of storytelling they follow. His light humoured jokes with mass appeal resonate with the audience. This Sukha Puri 8 episode gives us a rollercoaster ride of relationships. Taking on the role of a funny relationship coach, Zakir Khan shared relatable stories about love's ups and downs and hilarious tips in his latest video.

| Viral video: Indian man uses tongue to stop 57 running fans

Fans were in splits after watching the latest video, where he drew parallels between a conversation with a girlfriend and playing cricket. Talking about the impact of striking a ball, he suggested that men should be mindful while giving answers and foresee the consequence of their replies.

| Viral Video: Road rage in Odisha shows stones thrown on car, 'GTA in real life'

Zakir Khan fans and those looking for lighthearted and entertaining comedy to cheer up their mood, this is the best chance to sit back, relax, and enjoy as Zakir Khan show. The description to the YouTube video states,“With his unique style of mixing humor with real-life advice, he makes understanding relationships a fun experience.”

The viral video quickly gained immense popularity, attracting an array of appreciative comments. A user wrote,“This video made me actually laugh after long time! Zakir is GOAT .” Another user replied,“From Sakht Launda to Love Guru Zakir nailed it every time.” A third user claimed that he didn't laugh this hard in a few weeks and said“wonderful way to relax after a tough day at school.”

| Viral Video: Lions rips man apart after he enter cage to impress his girlfriend

Commenting upon the comedian's witty choice of topics, a user suggested that his jokes are based on relationships, fights between couples, cricket, school, college which cater to larger audiences. Other users lauded his observation skills, while one remarked, "One of the finest, so engaging, amazing story telling, pure comedy, can't get enough."