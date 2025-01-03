Ukraine's Army Accepts For Service Almost 60 Models Of Ground Robots In Past Year
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ministry of Defense has approved for use with the Ukrainian armed forces nearly 60 models of ground robotic systems in the past year.
This was reported on facebook by the Main Department for Armaments and Hardware Lifecycle Support at the Ministry of Defense (ArsenalInform ), Ukrinform saw.
"The defense ministry has codified nearly 60 samples of ground robotic complexes (GRC) over 2024. This is four times more than in previous years since Russia's large-scale invasion," the report says.
It is noted that the list of codified GRC models includes robots performing a wide range of combat tasks. These include logistical support of frontline positions, medevac, serving as platforms for combat modules, etc. Most of the codified samples are already in active use by Ukrainian Army units.
In the second decade of December, near the settlement of Lyptsi, Kharkiv region, units of Ukraine's Defense Forces conducted the first-ever combat operation involving exclusively robotic systems . Those were ground robotic complexes fitted with machine guns, ground kamikaze drones tasked with blowing up obstacles or enemy dugouts, and GRC sappers who plant or remove mines, ArsenalInform reported.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, during 2024, the Ministry of Defense codified and approved for use in the Defense Forces more than 250 unmanned aerial systems, including over 240 domestically-produced samples.
