Russians Dropped Explosives From Drone On Resident Of Kherson - He Was Hospitalized
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 59-year-old civilian was injured in Kherson as a result of shelling from a Russian drone.
According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .
“At about 10:00, the Russians attacked Kherson from a drone,” the report says.
As noted, as a result of the explosive drop, a 59-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. He is currently in the hospital.
According to the RMA , the 59-year-old man was injured when Russians attacked the Dnipro district of the city from a drone.
As Ukrinform reported, the Russian military is shelling the Korabel (Island) neighborhood in Kherson.
Photo courtesy of the Ministry of Health
