Russians Dropped Explosives From Drone On Resident Of Kherson - He Was Hospitalized

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 59-year-old civilian was in Kherson as a result of shelling from a Russian drone.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Kherson Regional Military Administration .

“At about 10:00, the Russians attacked Kherson from a drone,” the report says.

As noted, as a result of the explosive drop, a 59-year-old man suffered an explosive injury and a shrapnel wound to his leg. He is currently in the hospital.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian military is shelling the Korabel (Island) neighborhood in Kherson.

