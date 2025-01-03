عربي


Meeting Held To Boost Azerbaijani Diaspora Activities In Austria

(MENAFN- AzerNews) A meeting was held between representatives of the State Committee for Work with Diaspora and diaspora activists in Austria at the Azerbaijan House in Salzburg, the cultural capital of Austria.

Azernews reports according to the Austrian Azerbaijani Society, the purpose of the meeting was to enhance diaspora-building efforts in Austria and outline future activities.

The head of the Austrian Azerbaijani Society and the Salzburg Azerbaijani House spoke at the event, highlighting the role of the Azerbaijan House.

Several diaspora members and activists who made significant contributions to the Azerbaijani diaspora were honored with certificates of appreciation for their work in 2024.

