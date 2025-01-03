Meeting Held To Boost Azerbaijani Diaspora Activities In Austria
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
A meeting was held between representatives of the State
Committee for Work with Diaspora and diaspora activists in Austria
at the Azerbaijan House in Salzburg, the cultural capital of
Austria.
Azernews reports according to the Austrian
Azerbaijani Society, the purpose of the meeting was to enhance
diaspora-building efforts in Austria and outline future
activities.
The head of the Austrian Azerbaijani Society and the Salzburg
Azerbaijani House spoke at the event, highlighting the role of the
Azerbaijan House.
Several diaspora members and activists who made significant
contributions to the Azerbaijani diaspora were honored with
certificates of appreciation for their work in 2024.
