Türkiye, Belgium Agree On Financial Need For Syria's Reconstruction

(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Jan 3 (NNN-TRT) – Turkish Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, emphasised the need for swift economic, financial, and commercial support for Syria's reconstruction, during a joint press with Belgian Foreign Minister, Bernard Quintin, in Ankara.

“We have reached a consensus on the necessity of providing these resources as soon as possible. Once again, we expressed our readiness to do everything within our power in this regard,” Fidan stated.

Fidan also called for the repatriation of Daesh detainees, currently held in camps and prisons in Syria by their home countries.

“Keeping them here indefinitely, without legal procedures or a clear plan for their future, has become a significant source of crisis in the region,” Fidan said.

He also emphasised the need for the interim Syrian government to take responsibility for the security of these camps and prisons, as soon as possible, adding that, Türkiye stands ready to offer support.

Quintin, for his part, said that Belgium could help remove sanctions but would base further actions on the steps taken by the interim Syrian government.– NNN-TRT