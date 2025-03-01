United Nations (UN) Women Uganda And Netherlands Embassy Kick Start Plans For A Groundbreaking Beijing +30 Campaign On Gender Equality

(MENAFN- APO Group)

On Friday, 22nd November, the Embassy of the Netherlands and UN Women co-hosted a breakfast meeting at the Residence of the Ambassador of the Netherlands to Uganda. The event brought together Female Heads of Missions, UN Agencies, and Male Changemakers to discuss advancing women's rights and gender equality, as well as exploring the idea of a joint campaign in 2025 to commemorate the Beijing+30 anniversary.

The envisioned campaign aims to highlight positive narratives around gender equality and ending violence against women. A series of events and discussions will be organized throughout 2025, pairing Female Heads of Missions and UN Agencies with selected Male Changemakers from the Government of Uganda, civil society, and the diplomatic corps. This unique collaboration seeks to amplify grassroots voices, including perspectives from outside Kampala, while aligning with existing structures and Government of Uganda initiatives.

Participants expressed strong support for the campaign, which will celebrate Uganda's progress on gender equality and emphasize how achieving gender parity benefits everyone. It will also provide an opportunity to envision a future of shared prosperity and inclusivity made possible by greater gender equality.

