Chiplets Global Industry Report 2025-2029: High-Performance Computing And ADAS Applications Spark Rapid Chiplets Industry Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovations in Packaging Drive Chiplets market from $5.3B in 2024 to $42.8B by 2029
Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chiplets Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Chiplets Market was valued at USD 5.3 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 42.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 41.90%.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of chiplets, with a focus on five processor segments: CPUs, GPUs, field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), AI-application-specific integrated circuit (AI-ASIC) coprocessors and application processing units (APUs).
The report further segments the market by packaging technology, specifically 2.5D/3D, system-in-package (SiP), wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP), flip chip chip-scale package (FCCSP), flip chip ball grid array (FCBGA) and fan-out (FO). In addition, the chiplet market is segmented by end users: enterprise electronics, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, healthcare, military and aerospace.
The use of chiplets in other sectors, such as IT and telecommunication, scientific research and gaming, is also analyzed. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW), which includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
The study also analyzes the key drivers, macroeconomic factors and regional dynamics of the chiplet market. The report concludes by providing profiles of the leading chiplet manufacturers. The base year for the study is 2023, with market forecasts for 2024 through 2029, including projections of the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period 2024-2029.
Report Scope:
In-depth assessment of the global market for semiconductor chiplets Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029 Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by processor type, packaging technology, end use (application) industry and region Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activities, and a venture funding outlook Company profiles for key players including:
Achronix Semiconductor Group Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Broadcom GlobalFoundries Inc. IBM Intel Nvidia Ranovus Samsung Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
Key Attributes:
| Report Attribute
| Details
| No. of Pages
| 84
| Forecast Period
| 2024 - 2029
| Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024
| $5.3 Billion
| Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029
| $42.8 Billion
| Compound Annual Growth Rate
| 41.9%
| Regions Covered
| Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
Market Outlook Scope of the Report Market Summary
Chapter 2 Market Overview
Macroeconomic Factors Advanced Packaging Technologies Geopolitical Tensions Outlook
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
High-Performance Computing 5G's Growing Need for Chiplets Market Restraints/Challenges
Shortage of Skilled Labor Global Political and Financial Crises Market Opportunities
Continuing Investment in the Semiconductor Industry Use in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)
Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape
North America Asia-Pacific Europe RoW
Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies
Emerging Technologies Heterogeneous Integration 3D Integration Advanced Packaging Co-Packaged Optics Chiplet-Based Systems-on-Chip
Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis
Market Breakdown by Processor
CPUs Graphics Processing Units Field-Programmable Gate Arrays AI-ASIC Coprocessors Application Processing Units Market Breakdown by Packaging Technology
2.5D/3D System-in-Package Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging Flip Chip Chip-Scale Package Flip Chip Ball Grid Array Fan-Out Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
Enterprise Electronics Consumer Electronics Industrial Automation Automotive Healthcare Military and Aerospace Other End-User Industries Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape
Market Ecosystem Analysis Analysis of Leading Companies Strategic Analysis Recent Developments
Company Profiles
Achronix Semiconductor Group Advanced Micro Devices Inc. Broadcom GlobalFoundries Inc. IBM Intel Nvidia Ranovus Samsung Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.
