Chiplets Global Industry Report 2025-2029: High-Performance Computing And ADAS Applications Spark Rapid Chiplets Industry Growth


1/3/2025 4:16:13 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Innovations in Packaging Drive Chiplets market from $5.3B in 2024 to $42.8B by 2029

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chiplets Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Chiplets Market was valued at USD 5.3 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 42.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 41.90%.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of chiplets, with a focus on five processor segments: CPUs, GPUs, field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), AI-application-specific integrated circuit (AI-ASIC) coprocessors and application processing units (APUs).

The report further segments the market by packaging technology, specifically 2.5D/3D, system-in-package (SiP), wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP), flip chip chip-scale package (FCCSP), flip chip ball grid array (FCBGA) and fan-out (FO). In addition, the chiplet market is segmented by end users: enterprise electronics, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, healthcare, military and aerospace.

The use of chiplets in other sectors, such as IT and telecommunication, scientific research and gaming, is also analyzed. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW), which includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.
The study also analyzes the key drivers, macroeconomic factors and regional dynamics of the chiplet market. The report concludes by providing profiles of the leading chiplet manufacturers. The base year for the study is 2023, with market forecasts for 2024 through 2029, including projections of the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period 2024-2029.


Report Scope:

  • In-depth assessment of the global market for semiconductor chiplets
  • Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029
  • Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by processor type, packaging technology, end use (application) industry and region
  • Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors
  • Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activities, and a venture funding outlook
  • Company profiles for key players including:
    • Achronix Semiconductor Group
    • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
    • Broadcom
    • GlobalFoundries Inc.
    • IBM
    • Intel
    • Nvidia
    • Ranovus
    • Samsung
    • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 84
Forecast Period 2024 - 2029
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $5.3 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $42.8 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 41.9%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary

  • Market Outlook
  • Scope of the Report
  • Market Summary

Chapter 2 Market Overview

  • Macroeconomic Factors
  • Advanced Packaging Technologies
  • Geopolitical Tensions
  • Outlook

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

  • Market Drivers
    • High-Performance Computing
    • 5G's Growing Need for Chiplets
  • Market Restraints/Challenges
    • Shortage of Skilled Labor
    • Global Political and Financial Crises
  • Market Opportunities
    • Continuing Investment in the Semiconductor Industry
    • Use in Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)

Chapter 4 Regulatory Landscape

  • North America
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Europe
  • RoW

Chapter 5 Emerging Technologies

  • Emerging Technologies
  • Heterogeneous Integration
  • 3D Integration
  • Advanced Packaging
  • Co-Packaged Optics
  • Chiplet-Based Systems-on-Chip

Chapter 6 Market Segmentation Analysis

  • Market Breakdown by Processor
    • CPUs
    • Graphics Processing Units
    • Field-Programmable Gate Arrays
    • AI-ASIC Coprocessors
    • Application Processing Units
  • Market Breakdown by Packaging Technology
    • 2.5D/3D
    • System-in-Package
    • Wafer-Level Chip-Scale Packaging
    • Flip Chip Chip-Scale Package
    • Flip Chip Ball Grid Array
    • Fan-Out
  • Market Breakdown by End-User Industry
    • Enterprise Electronics
    • Consumer Electronics
    • Industrial Automation
    • Automotive
    • Healthcare
    • Military and Aerospace
    • Other End-User Industries
  • Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 7 Competitive Landscape

  • Market Ecosystem Analysis
  • Analysis of Leading Companies
  • Strategic Analysis
  • Recent Developments

Company Profiles

  • Achronix Semiconductor Group
  • Advanced Micro Devices Inc.
  • Broadcom
  • GlobalFoundries Inc.
  • IBM
  • Intel
  • Nvidia
  • Ranovus
  • Samsung
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

  • Global Chiplets Market
