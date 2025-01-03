Chiplets Global Industry Report 2025-2029: High-Performance Computing And ADAS Applications Spark Rapid Chiplets Industry Growth

Dublin, Jan. 03, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Chiplets Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Chiplets Market was valued at USD 5.3 Billion in 2024, and is expected to reach USD 42.8 Billion by 2029, rising at a CAGR of 41.90%.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of chiplets, with a focus on five processor segments: CPUs, GPUs, field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), AI-application-specific integrated circuit (AI-ASIC) coprocessors and application processing units (APUs).

The report further segments the market by packaging technology, specifically 2.5D/3D, system-in-package (SiP), wafer-level chip-scale package (WLCSP), flip chip chip-scale package (FCCSP), flip chip ball grid array (FCBGA) and fan-out (FO). In addition, the chiplet market is segmented by end users: enterprise electronics, consumer electronics, industrial automation, automotive, healthcare, military and aerospace.

The use of chiplets in other sectors, such as IT and telecommunication, scientific research and gaming, is also analyzed. Regions covered include North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (RoW), which includes Latin America, the Middle East and Africa.

The study also analyzes the key drivers, macroeconomic factors and regional dynamics of the chiplet market. The report concludes by providing profiles of the leading chiplet manufacturers. The base year for the study is 2023, with market forecasts for 2024 through 2029, including projections of the compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) for the forecast period 2024-2029.



In-depth assessment of the global market for semiconductor chiplets

Analyses of global market trends, with market revenue data for 2023, estimates for 2024, forecasts for 2025 and 2027, and projected CAGRs through 2029

Estimates of the market size and revenue growth prospects, along with a market share analysis by processor type, packaging technology, end use (application) industry and region

Facts and figures pertaining to the market dynamics, technical advances, regulations, and the impact of macroeconomic factors

Analysis of the industry structure, including companies' market shares and rankings, strategic alliances, M&A activities, and a venture funding outlook

Company profiles for key players including:



Achronix Semiconductor Group



Advanced Micro Devices Inc.



Broadcom



GlobalFoundries Inc.



IBM



Intel



Nvidia



Ranovus



Samsung Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co.

