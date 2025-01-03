(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release

Atos confirms not being compromised by the ransomware group Space Bears

Paris, France – January 3, 2025 – Atos Group today announces that the allegations made by the ransomware group Space Bears of compromising the Atos organization are unfounded.

No infrastructure managed by Atos was breached, no source code accessed, and no Atos IP or Atos proprietary data exposed.

On December 28, 2024, the ransomware group claimed to have compromised an Atos database. Atos understands that external third-party infrastructure, unconnected to Atos, has been compromised by the group Space Bears. This infrastructure contained data mentioning the Atos company name, but is not managed nor secured by Atos.

Atos has a global network of more than 6,500 specialized experts and 17 new-generation security operations centers (SOCs) operating 24/7 to ensure the security of the Group and its customers.

