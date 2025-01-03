Darién Gap Crossings Plummet 42% As Panama Tightens Policies

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In 2024, over 300,000 migrants crossed the Darién Gap, a treacherous jungle route between Colombia and Panama. This figure represents a 42% decline from the record of 520,000 crossings in 2023, according to Panama's migration authorities.



Despite the decrease, the situation remains dire and highlights the persistent challenges faced by those seeking a better life. Venezuelans made up approximately 69% of the migrants in 2024.



Many fled their home country due to economic collapse and instability. They view the perilous journey through the Darién as their only option to reach the United States.



The Panamanian government, led by President José Raúl Mulino since July 2024, has taken a tougher stance on migration. His administration has implemented measures such as barbed wire fencing and increased deportations with U.S. support.







While these policies have temporarily reduced crossings, they do not address the root causes driving migration. Many migrants encounter violence and exploitation along their journey.

Reports indicate that between January 2021 and March 2023, authorities discovered 124 bodies along the route, primarily due to drowning. However, this number likely underrepresents the true toll of this dangerous passage.



The new policies have sparked debates about their effectiveness. Analysts argue that without addressing underlying issues such as poverty and violence, these measures may merely shift migration patterns rather than resolve them.



Migrants often find themselves trapped in a cycle of danger and desperation. The humanitarian landscape in Panama has become increasingly strained. Local services struggle to meet the needs of vulnerable migrants arriving from the Darién Gap.



As conditions worsen in their home countries, many migrants feel they have no choice but to risk everything for a chance at a better future.







