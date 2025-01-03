Equestrian Excellence Takes Center Stage As 12Th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup Gets Underway

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Abu Dhabi, January 3, 2025 : The sun gleamed brightly over Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club as the 12th FBMA International Show Jumping Cup kicked off in grand fashion, captivating an enthusiastic crowd of equestrian enthusiasts and families alike.

Under the esteemed patronage Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, known as the 'Mother of the Nation', and with the guidance of Her Highness Sheikha Fatima bint Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of the Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy, and Chairwoman of both the Abu Dhabi Ladies Club and the Al Ain Ladies Club, the four-day competition set the stage for an exhilarating mix of local talent and world-class riders, all competing for a share of the AED 800,000 prize pool.

This year's edition is a celebration of the sport's exhilarating athleticism and artistry with the riders pushing to maintain rhythm, speed, and precision with their horses.

The opening day was nothing short of a spectacle. Riders from all corners of the world took to the arena with fervor. In an impressive display of skill and precision rider Mohamed Ghanem Al Hajri secured first place in the CSI2* with his horse Lelielounka STW

in the“One Round Against the Clock” category. Competing against 61 starters, the horse delivered a flawless performance, earning 1,750 EUR in prize money amidst a challenging field that saw 15 eliminations, 2 retirements, and 4 no-shows. A total of 75 riders participated in

the CSI2* Special Two Phases competition. With a prize pool of 6,350 EUR, Mhd Osama El Zabibi with his horse,

Hugo Bec secured first place with a fault-free performance across both rounds, earning 1,500 EUR.



Professional Emirati Equestrian Omar Abdulaziz Al Marzooqi claimed victory in the

One Round Against the Clock

competition guiding

DOUBAI DE HUS

to complete the 140cm course in 350mpm, earning 1,500 EUR in prize money.

The 21-year-old said:“This show is something that all UAE riders, especially the ladies, eagerly anticipate every year. For me personally, I've been jumping in the FBMA Academy's show jumping competitions since 2015, and it's always a pleasure to be here. Winning today feels incredible, and I love coming back to this event every year.

“The organization is done really well, and the atmosphere here is fantastic. I'd like to thank the organizers, especially Her Highness, for her continuous support. I can't wait to see what the future holds for this competition.”

The Special Two Phases (CSIYH1* - 5-6-Year-Old Horses) provided entertaining action as the horses and riders demonstrated budding brilliance. CELINA 235 from the UAE claimed the top prize and 1,750 EUR in a stunning performance as the 6-year-old cleared the 110cm-115cm obstacles effortlessly, displaying both speed and grace in their flawless approach.





As the day progressed, the Special Two Phases (CSICh-A) category showcased precision at its finest. With the clock ticking, Khaled Ahmad Khalifa Al Ayali Al Mheiri aboard URTIMACK DES ABBAYES cleared the 105cm jumps with agility and finesse, taking home 875 EUR after crossing the finish line in 25.88 seconds, their partnership a seamless blend of trust and skill.

The Special Two Phases (CSIJ-A) delivered more breathtaking moments as Mabkhout Owaida Alkarbi aboard DELPHINE VON ROCHERATH Z raced through the course. Their fluid movements and smooth handling of the challenging jumps earned them 1,350 EUR, marking them as one of the day's strongest competitors.

Beyond the competition, the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Festival provides an inviting atmosphere for families and fans alike. Free to attend, the festival showcases handicraft and drawing activities for children, theatre performances, and various equestrian product stalls.

The FBMA International Show Jumping Cup continues to serve as a platform for UAE riders to test their skills against top international competitors. Abdullah Al-Tamimi, Fatima Bint Mubarak Ladies Sports Academy Representative, said:“Hosting this event for the 12th year is a testament to the growth and success of the competition, and it highlights the importance of providing opportunities for riders to develop their talents further. The FBMA's commitment to this sport continues to strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a hub for equestrian excellence, and we are honored to welcome riders and spectators from around the world to experience this exceptional event.”

The competition will continue tomorrow, until Sunday, January the 5th

at the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club in Abu Dhabi.