Kursk Operation A 'Strong Trump Card' In All Negotiations Zelensky

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has described the Kursk operation as a significant advantage in Ukraine's efforts, particularly with nations in the Global South.

He said this in an interview with the United News telethon, alongside First Lady Olena Zelenska, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"Kursk is a very strong card in all negotiations, especially with countries that are very important to us, particularly those in the Global South. I never anticipated it would have such a significant influence, as these nations had been under the sway of 'invincible Russia'," he said.

Zelensky also stated that Russia's decision to send North Korean military personnel to the Kursk was a tactical blunder.

"They [the Russians] took the North Korean contingent. Where did they send it? To that very place [to the Kursk region]. I believe that this is a tactical mistake on their part," he added.