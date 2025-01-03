The Global Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Is Expected To Grow At A CAGR Of 5.57% By 2030, Estimates Delveinsight

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Urology Ultrasound Devices Analysis

Urology Ultrasound Devices companies are General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), ESAOTE SPA, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics, BK Medical Holding, etc

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 3, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- DelveInsight's Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market, upcoming device innovation, individual leading companies market shares, challenges, market drivers, barriers, and trends, and key Urology Ultrasound Devices companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Global Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Report

. According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is anticipated to dominate the global Urology Ultrasound Devices market during the forecast period.

. The leading Urology Ultrasound Devices companies including General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), ESAOTE SPA, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., Hitachi Medical Systems, Laborie, DRAMIŃSKI S. A., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd., ProMed Solutions Inc., SIFSOF LLC, Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co. Ltd., Sonoscanner, Chengdu Healson Technology Co. Ltd., Healcerion Co., Ltd., Exact Imaging, ECHO-SON S.A., Xindray Medical International Co., Ltd., KOELIS, Interson Corporation among others are currently dominating the Urology Ultrasound Devices market.

. In September 2021, GE Healthcare acquired BK Medical from Altaris Capital Partners for a cash purchase price of USD 1.45 billion. BK Medical is a global leader in intraoperative imaging and surgical navigation.

. In September 2021, EDAP TMS SA announced that the University of Washington Medicine has acquired the company's Focal One® high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) technology for the precise ablation of prostate tissue.

. In June 2020, Philips launched Lumify in Japan. It is a portable ultrasound system for ultrasound imaging and fluid flow analysis in various applications, including obstetric, cardiac, urology, cephalic, abdominal, and many others.

Urology Ultrasound Devices

Urology Ultrasound Devices

Urology Ultrasound Devices are medical devices that are used to visualize kidney and bladder, or renal areas of the body. It uses high-frequency sound waves transmitted through a transducer (probe) to assess kidneys, ureters, and urinary bladder.

Over the last few years, Urology Ultrasound technology has grown in importance in the field of modern medicine. Kidney, urinary tract, and bladder diseases are more prevalent than ever before. Urology Ultrasound technology is being used to perform biopsies on patients in order to obtain clearer, more immediate results. Moreover, Portable Ultrasound is also helpful during brachytherapy procedures. Portable Ultrasound systems can image the kidneys, prostate, and other small parts in real-time.

Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Insights

Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Insights

North America is expected to dominate the overall Urology Ultrasound Devices market during the forecast period. This domination is due to the rising prevalence of urology diseases such as erectile dysfunction, urinary stones. As a result, the burgeoning cases of urology diseases the Urology Ultrasound machine demand will increase which further will contribute to the Urology Ultrasound Devices market growth in the region.

Furthermore, in North America and at the global level the United States represents the largest Urology Ultrasound Devices market supported by developed healthcare infrastructure and strong adoption of technologically advanced products owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure by the government and increase prevalence and incidence of urology disease as mention above.

Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Dynamics

Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Dynamics

Urology Ultrasound Devices Market has significantly increased due to the rising prevalence of urological diseases like tumors in the abdominal region, urolithiasis, renal treatment, erectile dysfunction, and others. In addition, the integration of advanced technologies is advancing at a great pace. Such technological advancements in the field of Urology Ultrasound Devices are likely to boost the Global Urology Ultrasound Devices Market.

Furthermore, the pandemic's outbreak resulted in the cancellation of outpatient visits as well as the suspension of non-emergency hospitals and procedures. As a result, the number of routine clinical examinations for urological and renal visits, as well as related procedures, has decreased. However, the development of the COVID-19 vaccine has started the process of economic recovery by easing lockdown restrictions and returning to normalcy in the economic landscape, which has started the process of resumption of regular healthcare services such as outpatient visits and resumption of healthcare services, bringing the demand for products in the Urology Ultrasound Devices market back on track.

However, certain factors such as the limited availability of skilled physicians and the preference for refurbished devices may restrict the Global Urology Ultrasound Devices market growth.

Scope of the Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Report

Scope of the Urology Ultrasound Devices Market Report

. Coverage: Global

. Study Period: 2021-2030

. Market Segmentation By Modality - Non-Portable Device, Portable Device

. Market Segmentation By Product Type- Ultrasound Systems, Accessories, and others

. Market Segmentation By Application - Tumor Ablation, Urolithiasis, Renal Treatment, Erectile Dysfunction Treatment, and Others

. Market Segmentation By End-User - Hospitals & Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers, and others

. Market Segmentation By Geography - North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

. Key Urology Ultrasound Devices Companies - General Electric Company (GE Healthcare), ESAOTE SPA, Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd., BK Medical Holding Company, Inc., Hitachi Medical Systems, Laborie, DRAMIŃSKI S. A., Clarius Mobile Health Corp., AvantSonic Technology Co. Ltd., ProMed Solutions Inc., SIFSOF LLC, Shenzhen Ricso Technology Co. Ltd., Sonoscanner, Chengdu Healson Technology Co. Ltd., Healcerion Co., Ltd., Exact Imaging, ECHO-SON S.A., Xindray Medical International Co., Ltd., KOELIS, Interson Corporation, and others.

. Porter's Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL's Views, Analyst's View

DelveInsight Analysis: The Urology Ultrasound Devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period (2024-30).

DelveInsight Analysis: The Urology Ultrasound Devices market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.57% during the forecast period (2024-30).

