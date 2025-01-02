Adviser To Palestinian President Praises Jordan's Role In Supporting Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's pivotal role in supporting Palestine amid the ongoing war against Gaza has drawn praise from Mahmoud Al Habbash, adviser to the Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.

Habbash commended Jordan's "historic" efforts in 2024, both diplomatically and through humanitarian aid, and hailed King Abdullah's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian cause at the regional and international levels, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported on Thursday.

Highlighting the devastating impact of Israel's war on Gaza, he stressed that despite the dire circumstances, Jordan's efforts have been "exemplary".

The Kingdom has provided critical humanitarian assistance, delivering aid convoys, establishing field hospitals in Gaza and ensuring they are fully equipped with essential medical supplies. Jordan also carried out airdrops to deliver aid directly to the Strip's most affected regions, he noted.

Habbash also cited the Kingdom's diplomatic support for Palestine, particularly its advocacy at the United Nations.

A cornerstone of Jordan's role is the Hashemite Custodianship of Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, he added, noting that this custodianship safeguards these holy shrines and preserves their Arab identity.

Under Royal directives, Jordan has recently dispatched a mobile bakery with a production capacity of 3,500 loaves of bread per hour to Gaza.

The bakery would work in collaboration with the World Central Kitchen, an international non-governmental organisation that provides meals and food assistance to those affected by conflict and disasters.

The mobile bakery is part of Jordan's ongoing efforts to provide humanitarian, relief and medical aid to Gaza through all means possible, by land and air.

Jordan runs two military field hospitals in Gaza, one in the strip's north, which was established in 2009 following the war in 2008. The second was established in Khan Younis in the south in November 2023 at the peak of the Israeli war of aggression on the coastal enclave that erupted on October 7.