Jeff Bezos' $500 Million Yacht 'Koru' Searched By Customs On New Year's Eve With Fiancee Lauren Sanchez Onboard
(MENAFN- Live Mint) United States customs officials conducted a three-hour long“routine” search on Jeff Bezos' $500 million yatch dubbed 'Koru' on New Year's Eve, according to a report by tabloid Page Six. Bezos' fiancee Lauren Sanchez was on board the boat with friends, sunbathing, when the operation happened, it added.
Sanchez seemed unbothered and Bezos did not board the yatch, despite the customs officials' long presence, as per the report. It added that the former news anchor smiled for photos as a stewardess guided the officials.
Sanchez was snapped wearing a printed Versace bikini, black sarong and wide brimmed white hat. The officials boarded the yatch in uniform, life jackets and all their equipment.
Koru was near St Barts a popular holiday destination for celebrities when the search operation happened, it added. A source told the publication that the three-hour search was“routine”.
A spokesperson for the customs department and Sanchez's representative did not respond to queries, as per Page Six.
This is a developing story, more updates are coming...
MENAFN02012025007365015876ID1109051069
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.