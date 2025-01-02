ACELYRIN, INC. To Host Virtual Investor Event To Share New Phase 2 Data And Phase 3 Program Design For Subcutaneous Lonigutamab

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LOS ANGELES, Jan. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN), a late-stage clinical biopharma company focused on accelerating the development and delivery of transformative medicines in immunology, today announced it will host a virtual investor event on Monday, January 6, 2025 at 4:30 PM ET to provide updated Phase 2 data for subcutaneous lonigutamab further supporting its potential for a best-in-class efficacy and safety profile in Thyroid Eye (TED). The event will also feature external clinician perspectives on the continuing unmet needs in TED and disclose the design for the Phase 3 LONGITUDE program, which was developed following a successful End-of-Phase 2 meeting with the FDA to be the most inclusive registrational program to date in TED. To register, click here.

ACELYRIN Chief Executive Officer Mina Kim, Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shep Mpofu and Chief Commercial Officer Ken Lock will be joined by Drs. Andrea Kossler of the Stanford University School of Medicine and Prem Subramanian of the University of Colorado School of Medicine, both members of ACELYRIN's Scientific and Patient Advisory Boards. A live question and answer session will follow the formal presentations and a recording of the webcast will be available and archived on the Company's website for approximately 30 days.

About Dr. Andrea Kossler

Dr. Andrea Lora Kossler is Associate Professor of Ophthalmology at Stanford University School of Medicine and Director of the Oculofacial Plastic, Reconstructive Surgery and Orbital Oncology Service at the Byers Eye Institute at Stanford. Dr. Kossler specializes in aesthetic oculofacial surgery, thyroid eye disease, orbital oncology, orbital surgery, and eyelid surgery.

Dr. Kossler is the Co-Director of the Thyroid Eye Disease Center at Stanford Hospital Center and the Director of the Stanford Aesthetic Eye Surgery Center, where she specializes in cosmetic surgery and aesthetic treatments of the eyelids and face. Also Co-Director of the Ocular and Orbital Oncology Center at the Stanford Hospital Center, she specializes in orbital and eyelid cancers. She has authored more than 100 publications, abstracts and book chapters and is a national and international speaker on oculofacial plastic and orbital surgery.

Dr. Kossler received her MD from the Georgetown School of Medicine and completed her ophthalmology residency and oculofacial plastic and orbital surgery fellowship at the Bascom Palmer Eye Institute.

About Dr. Prem Subramanian

Dr. Prem Subramanian is the Clifford R. and Janice N. Merrill Endowed Chair in Ophthalmology and is Professor of Ophthalmology, Neurology, and Neurosurgery and Vice Chair for Academic Affairs at the Sue Anschutz-Rodgers University of Colorado Eye Center/School of Medicine. He is also Adjunct Professor of Surgery at the Uniformed Services University of the Health Sciences.

Dr. Subramanian is the Immediate Past President/Board Chair of the North American Neuro-Ophthalmology Society, Chair of the Council of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (AAO) and member of the AAO Board of Trustees, and serves on the Board of Directors of the North American Society of Academic Orbital Surgeons. Having published more than 240 research articles, book chapters, and web-based educational materials and a dedicated educator in several countries around the world, his current research is focused on finding more effective medical treatments for patients at risk for progressive thyroid ophthalmopathy, developing better treatments of vision problems in patients with increased intracranial pressure, and using vestibular and visual therapies to overcome visual and balance dysfunction after traumatic brain injury.

Dr. Subramanian received his MD with high honors and PhD in molecular and human genetics from Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas.

About Thyroid Eye Disease

Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) is a vision-threatening autoimmune disease in which there is both inflammation and expansion of the tissues behind the eye, resulting in eye bulging, known as proptosis, and the subsequent inability to close the eyelids. Double vision, or diplopia, can occur, as well as the potential for compression of the optic nerve, which can lead to blindness. Thus, TED is a progressive, chronic inflammatory disease. More than 100,000 people in the United States are estimated to suffer from TED.

About Lonigutamab

Lonigutamab is a humanized IgG1 monoclonal antibody targeting the anti-insulin-like growth factor 1 (IGF-1) receptor and is delivered subcutaneously. Relative to standard of care, lonigutamab binds to a distinct epitope, which results in internalization of the receptor within minutes, and in preclinical binding and functional laboratory assays, it has been shown to be more potent. The characteristics of lonigutamab that enable subcutaneous delivery also enable the potential for longer-term, convenient dosing, which can potentially improve depth and durability of clinical response.

About ACELYRIN

ACELYRIN, INC. (Nasdaq: SLRN) is focused on providing patients life-changing new treatment options by identifying, acquiring, and accelerating the development and commercialization of transformative medicines. ACELYRIN's lead program, lonigutamab, is a subcutaneously delivered monoclonal antibody targeting IGF-1R being investigated for the treatment of thyroid eye disease.

For more information about ACELYRIN, visit us at or follow us on LinkedIn and X .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements related to ACELYRIN's expectations regarding its cash runway and ability to fund several key milestones; the advancement of ACELYRIN's programs and ability to accelerate the development and delivery of transformative medicines; anticipated development activities including the planned initiation of Phase 3 clinical trial of lonigutamab, establishment of proof of concept and/or the availability of clinical data; the therapeutic potential of ACELYRIN's product candidates; the potential commercial launch of ACELYRIN's product candidates; and other statements that are not historical fact. These forward-looking statements are based on ACELYRIN's current plans, objectives and projections, and are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause ACELYRIN's actual results to materially differ from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, those associated with the successful completion of development and regulatory activities with respect to ACELYRIN's product candidates; maintaining and defending intellectual property protection; delays or failures to secure adequate supply of its product candidates; ACELYRIN's failure to realize the expected benefits of its acquisition of additional programs; legal proceedings, government investigations or other actions; macroeconomic conditions; market volatility; and other risks and uncertainties affecting ACELYRIN including those described from time to time under the caption“Risk Factors” and elsewhere in ACELYRIN's current and future reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of this date, and ACELYRIN undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

ACELYRIN Contacts:

Tyler Marciniak

Vice President of Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs

...

...