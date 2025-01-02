Brazil’S Central Bank Burns Through Its Currency Reserves To Prop Up The Real

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Brazil's central depleted over 8% of its international reserves in December 2024. This marks the largest monthly drop since record-keeping began in 2008.



The bank's aggressive interventions aimed to prop up the falling real against the surging US dollar. Brazil's reserves plunged from $363 billion to $332.3 billion, hitting their lowest point since February 2023.



The central bank sold around $30 billion in spot auctions to counter massive dollar outflows. This intervention represented the largest since Brazil adopted a floating exchange rate.



The real's value eroded significantly throughout 2024. It fell 27.36% against the dollar, ending the year as the worst-performing major currency globally.



Brazil also experienced a $15.9 billion net outflow of dollars , its third-largest annual exodus on record. Fiscal concerns exacerbated the currency's decline.







President Lula's November spending package failed to reassure markets about Brazil's ballooning budget deficit. The government now faces a deficit of about 10% of GDP, straining investor confidence.

Navigating Economic Uncertainty

Despite the central bank 's efforts, including a record $8 billion single-day intervention on December 19, the real continued to weaken. It reached an unprecedented low of 6.30 per dollar, prompting further action from monetary authorities.



Brazil's reserve composition reflects ongoing diversification efforts. While US dollars still dominate at 79.99%, the share of the Chinese renminbi increased from 1.1% in 2019 to 4.8% by the end of 2023.



The rapid depletion of reserves raises questions about Brazil's economic resilience. Policymakers may need to reassess their strategies for maintaining stability and managing currency fluctuations.



As global uncertainties persist, Brazil's reserve management will remain under scrutiny in the coming months. This situation underscores the importance of fiscal discipline and market-oriented reforms.



Brazil's economic future hinges on its ability to restore investor confidence and implement sustainable policies that promote growth and stability.

