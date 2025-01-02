Partner Real Estate Rallies Behind Relief Efforts For Mt. Kanlaon Eruption Victims

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the wake of the devastating eruption of Mt. Kanlaon on December 9, 2024, the Partner team has stepped forward to support families impacted by the disaster. The eruption, which forced the evacuation of thousands within a six-kilometer radius, has left 11,700 families in urgent need of assistance, according to PHIVOLCS.Leading the charge is Feleen Esmedia, Inside Sales Team Manager at Partner Real Estate, who lives near the affected area. With her church, Jesus Love Ministries, already assisting evacuees, Feleen brought the situation to the attention of her colleagues. Inspired by her leadership, the Partner Real Estate team quickly mobilized to provide relief.“Witnessing the hardship these families are enduring, our team knew we had to act,” said Esmedia.“I am incredibly grateful for the generosity of my colleagues and their willingness to extend a helping hand to those in need.”Prioritizing Families in NeedWith funds raised by the team, the relief effort initially focused on supporting 25 families from the Mt. Kanlaon – Mt. Zion House of Prayer, a community located near the summit of the volcano. The following items were donated and distributed on December 27th at 10AM:Banana CakeLoaf BreadCanned GoodsPeanut ButterFruits1.5-Liter CokeBiscuitsRiceCandies and Chocolates for ChildrenTeam ContributionsThe relief effort was made possible by contributions from Partner Real Estate staff members, including Margaret Ly, Hazel Tubayan, Roche, Carlos, Tracey, John Sibal, Rocel, and Lovelyn. The on-the-ground distribution of goods was led by Feleen and Richelle Malapitan.“Our hearts go out to the families affected by this tragedy,” said Hazel Tubayan, Corporate Account Manager of Partner Real Estate.“This initiative reflects our company's commitment to making a positive impact, not just in the real estate industry, but in the lives of those who need it most.”How to SupportPartner Real Estate is continuing its relief efforts and invites others to join. Donations can be made by contacting Feleen Esmedia via email at ...estate.As Mt. Kanlaon remains active and the threat of further eruptions looms, these efforts are critical in providing immediate support to evacuees. Partner Real Estate stands united in compassion, demonstrating the power of community in times of crisis.About Partner Real EstatePARTNER Real Estate is committed to empowering agents, elevating experiences for clients, and ensuring support for communities. With innovation and heart at its core, PARTNER Real Estate continues to make a meaningful difference. Learn more at

RUDY LIRA KUSUMA

Partner Real Estate

+1 626-789-0159

...estate

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.