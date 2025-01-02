Importance Of Wound Care Nurses In Decubitus Ulcer Cases

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Greg Vigna

Dr. Vigna emphasizes the role of wound care nurses in preventing and managing Stage III/IV pressure ulcers to avoid complications like osteomyelitis and death.

- Greg Vigna, MD, JD

SANTA BARBARA , CA, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Greg Vigna, MD, JD , California and national malpractice attorney, states,“We are seeing cases across the country where certified wound care nurses evaluate our clients during their hospitalization, yet do no act to ensure that the patient is safe from further injury." (Martin, et. al. vs. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, et. al., Case No. 24STCV00619)

Dr. Vigna states,“Stage III and IV pressure ulcers are serious injuries, and long-term survival for those who are not managed with reconstructive surgeries is guarded and often complicated by malnutrition, chronic infections, and chronic anemia.”

What does the literature report on the prognosis of Stage IV pelvic bedsores with osteomyelitis?

“We describe treatments and outcomes of hospitalized patients with decubitus ulcer-related osteomyelitis who did not undergo surgical reconstruction or coverage ... 44% of patients were readmitted due to complications from osteomyelitis, and 17% died," states Laura Damioli, MD, Therapeutic Advance in Infectious Disease. Volume 10, pg. 1-9. 2023.

Dr. Vigna states,“Wound care nurses are patient advocates. If wound care nurses do their job, hospitals will have improved wound care assessments to identify patients who are most at risk for pressure injuries. In addition, they will ensure that those at risk receive reliable pressure reliefs to prevent wounds. For those who suffer Stage III or IV pressure ulcers, the job of wound care nurses is to ensure the patients are safe from ongoing pressure and receive the standard of care for treatment.”

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney and an expert in wound care. He is available for legal consultation for families and patients who have suffered decubitus ulcers due to poor nursing care at hospitals, nursing homes, or assisted living facilities. The Vigna Law Group, along with Ben C. Martin, Esq., of the Martin Law Group, a Dallas Texas national pharmaceutical injury law firm, jointly prosecute hospital and nursing home neglect cases that result in bedsores nationwide.

