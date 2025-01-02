Award-Winning Actor Mario Silva To Compete In Chain Theatre Play Festival With Acclaimed Industry Talent

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Silva Teams Up with Cross Bronx Studio for the World Premiere of Just for Fun

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Award-winning Mario Silva is set to take center stage in collaboration with the celebrated Cross Bronx Studio at the prestigious Chain Theatre Play Festival. The festival, known for attracting the theater world's elite, features luminaries such as David Rabe, Jesse Eisenberg, John Patrick Shanley, and Lyle Kessler. Silva and Cross Bronx Studio will debut Just for Fun, a compelling new work directed by the acclaimed Lydia de Souza, adding another ambitious project to Silva's already illustrious career.Silva's deep roots in theater, coupled with an impressive list of recent film and television credits, position him as a standout in this competitive showcase. His collaborations with Cross Bronx Studio have earned him critical acclaim, including the Best Actor Award at The Junction Awards in Dubai in 2021 and at the globally renowned Short+Sweet Play Festival the same year, where he later served as a judge in 2022.“I'm thrilled to return to the stage with Cross Bronx Studio,” said Silva.“Working with Lydia de Souza and this remarkable team always pushes my boundaries as an artist. Just for Fun is a unique piece that I believe will deeply resonate with audiences.”Silva's commitment to the performing arts is evidenced by his recent roles in both theater and film. His cinematic achievements include starring alongside Mark Cuban in Royal Runaways (2024), Academy Award nominee Eric Roberts in Holiday in the Hamptons, and Christmas for Three, which premiered at the Lake Placid Film Festival. He also co-starred in Little, Big and Far, directed by award-winning filmmaker Jem Cohen, which debuted at the New York Film Festival to widespread acclaim.Silva's theater portfolio includes standout performances in Cardenio with Shakespeare by the Sea, earning him a Broadway World Award nomination for Best Performer in a Play. His ongoing collaboration with Cross Bronx Studio and Lydia de Souza includes acclaimed productions of Danny and the Deep Blue Sea, Macbeth, Savage in Limbo, and A Midsummer Night's Dream.Just for Fun marks a new creative chapter for both Silva and Cross Bronx Studio. The production promises to captivate audiences with its innovative storytelling and fresh perspective on modern theater. The Chain Theatre Play Festival provides an ideal platform for the world premiere, as it continues to be a launching pad for groundbreaking theatrical works and an incubator for artistic innovation.The Chain Theatre Play Festival runs from February 3rd, 2025 at the Chain Theatre in New York City. For more information on Mario Silva, visit his IMDb profile or follow his latest projects online.About Cross Bronx StudioCross Bronx Studio is an award-winning theater company known for its bold productions and dedication to advancing the arts. Led by visionary director Lydia de Souza, the company continues to break new ground in the theatrical world, collaborating with top talent to bring compelling stories to life.

