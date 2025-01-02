Automatic Doors Market, 31% Of Growth To Originate From Europe, Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Report Attribute Details Base Year 2024 Forecast period 2025-2029 Historic Data for 2019 - 2023 Segments Covered End-user (Commercial, Industrial, and Residential), Product (Sliding doors, Swing doors, Folding doors, Revolving doors, and Others), and Geography (Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa) Key Companies Covered Allegion Public Ltd. Co., ASSA ABLOY AB, Auto Ingress Pty Ltd, Avians Innovations Technology Pvt. Ltd., Deutschtec GmbH, Dormakaba Holding AG, FAAC S.P.A., GEZE GmbH, JM Entrance Automation Pvt. Ltd., KBB International Co. Ltd, KONE Corp., Landert Group AG, MANUSA GEST SL, Nabtesco Corp., Ningbo Meibisheng Auto gate Co. Ltd., Ningbo Ownic Technology Door Ltd., Ozone Overseas Pvt. Ltd, PortaFab Corp., Royal Boon Edam International BV, and Vina Sanwa Regions Covered Europe, North America, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Region Outlook

North AmericaEuropeAsiaRest of World

1.

Europe

-

Europe is estimated to contribute

31%. To the growth of the global market.

The Automatic Doors Market report forecasts market growth by revenue at global, regional & country levels from 2017 to 2027.



The European automatic doors market is experiencing steady expansion, driven primarily by the UK, Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands. These countries' construction sectors are major consumers of advanced technologies, including automatic doors. Germany, Switzerland, the Netherlands, the UK, and France collectively account for a significant portion of the European automatic doors market. The demand for automatic doors in Europe is fueled by the presence of numerous European players and the region's status as a global leader in adopting advanced technologies for residential and commercial building construction.

Segmentation Overview



1.1 Commercial

1.2 Industrial 1.3 Residential



2.1 Sliding doors

2.2 Swing doors

2.3 Folding doors

2.4 Revolving doors 2.5 Others



3.1 Europe

3.2 North America

3.3 APAC

3.4 South America 3.5 Middle East and Africa

1.1 Fastest growing segment:

Automatic doors are essential in the commercial sector due to their safety, security, and convenience features. These doors are widely used in areas requiring hygienic conditions, such as hospitals, food processing units, and public transit systems. In commercial buildings, automatic doors are implemented for quick evacuation during emergencies, ensuring the safety of occupants. Touch-free activations like foot sensors and hand-wave sensors offer added convenience for staff. Automatic doors are also popular in areas with entry and exit barriers, such as parking plazas and toll plazas. The versatility and smart features of automatic doors are driving their demand in the commercial segment, making it a significant growth area in the global automatic doors market.

Research Analysis

The Automatic Doors market encompasses a wide range of applications including malls, airports, hotels, multiplexes, restrooms, hospitals, and smart home applications. These doors offer convenience, accessibility, and safety for individuals, making them an essential component of modern infrastructure. Automatic doors come in various types such as entry systems and exit systems, with mechanisms that include sensors like photoelectric and infrared. They can be operated manually or automatically, with cable-free operation being a popular choice for smart home automation. Automatic doors provide energy efficiency, adding to their appeal, and are integral to smart building solutions. Raw materials used in their production include metals, glass, and plastics. The market continues to evolve, offering customized solutions to meet the diverse needs of various industries.

Market Overview

The Automatic Doors market is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing demand for convenience, accessibility, and safety in various sectors. Automatic doors are increasingly being used in malls, airports, hotels, multiplexes, restrooms, hospitals, and other commercial buildings. Infrastructure development projects, railway stations, shopping malls, educational institutions, and transportation infrastructure are some of the major applications driving the market's growth. Automatic doors offer several benefits, including energy efficiency, safety mechanisms, and seamless experience. They come in various types, such as sliding automatic doors, manual operation, and sensor-based types. The market also offers customized solutions for individuals and smart home applications. Raw materials used in automatic doors include metal and glass, while mechanisms include photoelectric sensors, infrared sensors, and cable-free operation. Automated solutions and smart building solutions are also gaining popularity. The transportation sector is a significant consumer of automatic doors due to building safety regulations and consumer spending power. Automatic doors offer privacy and security with opaque panels and emergency departments, critical care units, patient care, and emergency teams benefit from quick response times and sensor-based types. Automatic doors are also used in public places such as theaters, grocery stores, and laboratories to ensure a seamless experience and prevent cross-contamination and germs. Maintenance charges are a concern, but the benefits of automatic doors outweigh the costs.

