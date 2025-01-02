Australia Expected To Remain Top Iron Ore Producer In 2025

(MENAFN- Yolo Wire) Australia is widely expected to remain the world’s top producer of %IronOre in 2025 as demand in emerging markets remains strong.

Analysts say that Australia’s iron ore production will benefit in the year ahead from rising demand in India and China.

China is expected to need more Australian iron ore as the country’s sector shifts to lower-carbon production processes.

Consequently, Australia's iron ore exports are expected to rise from a projected 953 million metric tons in 2024 to 971.9 million metric tons in 2025, according to data from S&P Global Commodities Insights.

Analysts say that as the world moves toward decarbonization, Indian steel mills will likely increase their imports of higher-grade iron ore, especially from Australia.

Iron ore miner %BHPGroup (NYSE: $BHP) has said that it expects India to quadruple its annual steel requirements in the coming 25 years, which will be complemented by rising demand in the rest of Asia.

A rebound in China’s property sector and rise in construction is also expected to fuel demand for iron ore, which is the key ingredient used to make steel.

China's government has set a target of 30% growth in steel production by the end of the current decade, according to the country’s official data.

The price of iron ore declined 25% in 2024 and is currently at $103.98 U.S. per metric ton.