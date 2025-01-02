U.S. And Japan Unite To Counter Asian State-Sponsored Cyber Threats

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In a world where AI-powered cyberattacks are becoming increasingly sophisticated, Japan and the United States are taking decisive action. The two nations have announced a groundbreaking partnership to research and combat AI-driven threats, set to begin in April 2025.



Japan's National Institut of Information and Communications will establish a research facility in Washington, D.C., collaborating with Mitre, a U.S. nonprofit organization.



This initiative addresses a critical gap in U.S. cyberdefense research, which has primarily focused on English-speaking nations. Japan's contribution of data from non-English speaking regions proves invaluable in this context.



The urgency of this collaboration is underscored by alarming statistics: global cyberattacks on companies surged by 75% from July to September 2024.



Researchers will investigate AI-enhanced threats such as sophisticated email scams, optimized DDoS attacks, and advanced ransomware exploiting software vulnerabilities.







This partnership is part of a larger trend of increasing Japan-US cybersecurity cooperation. In 2023, Japan faced a surge in cyberattacks , particularly around the May G7 summit.



North Korean cryptocurrency hackers have targeted Japan, causing $720 million in losses since 2017. While not explicitly stated, this collaboration has clear implications for countering Chinese cyber activities.



The research could potentially enhance defenses against Chinese state-sponsored hacking attempts, which have previously breached Japan's cybersecurity agency.



As AI continues to shape both offensive and defensive strategies, such partnerships become increasingly vital. This initiative not only strengthens the Japan-US alliance but also sets a precedent for international cooperation in facing evolving cyber threats.

MENAFN02012025007421016031ID1109050559