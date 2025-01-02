Montenegro Declares Three-Day National Mourning After Deadly Shooting Incident
A three-day national mourning has been declared in Montenegro
following an armed incident at a restaurant in the town of Cetinje,
which resulted in the deaths of at least 10 people.
According to local media sources,
sources, the country's Prime Minister, Miloš Spajić, described the
deadly shooting as a "horrible tragedy."
Local Police officials reported that the incident occurred after
a personal dispute broke out among the guests at the Cetinje
restaurant.
45-year-old Aleksandar Martinović, armed with a firearm, took
the lives of at least 10 people, including two children. It is
reported that he later committed suicide.
Montenegro's Minister of Internal Affairs, Danilo Saranović,
stated that two of the victims were members of the shooter's own
family, and three others were the restaurant owner and his two
children. The identities of the other victims have not been
disclosed yet.
