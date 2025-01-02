Ukraine's Strike Targets Russian Army Command Post In Maryino, Kursk Region - General Staff

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 2, the of Ukraine delivered a high-precision strike on a Russian command post in the settlement of Maryino, Kursk region.

That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.

“Such strikes are primarily intended to weaken Russia's ability and desire to carry out acts against the Ukrainian civilian population,” the General Staff noted.

All necessary measures were also taken to minimize threats to the lives of the local civilian population.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine will relentlessly continue to locate and destroy military command facilities of the aggressor state, the General Staff emphasized.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Magura V5 naval drones equipped with missiles destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters in the Black Sea on December 31, 2024.

