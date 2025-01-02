Ukraine's Strike Targets Russian Army Command Post In Maryino, Kursk Region - General Staff
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 2, the armed forces of Ukraine delivered a high-precision strike on a Russian army command post in the settlement of Maryino, Kursk region.
That's according to the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
“Such strikes are primarily intended to weaken Russia's ability and desire to carry out terrorist acts against the Ukrainian civilian population,” the General Staff noted.
All necessary measures were also taken to minimize threats to the lives of the local civilian population.
Read also:
Ukraine's military on Chasiv Yar: AFU control virtually entire city as Russians trying to cross canal
The Armed Forces of Ukraine will relentlessly continue to locate and destroy military command facilities of the aggressor state, the General Staff emphasized.
As Ukrinform reported earlier, Magura V5 naval drones equipped with missiles destroyed two Russian Mi-8 helicopters in the Black Sea on December 31, 2024.
Illustrative photo
MENAFN02012025000193011044ID1109050463
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.