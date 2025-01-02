Russians Shell Kherson Region With Artillery, Drones Injuring Seven Civilians

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On January 2, at least 10 civilian structures were damaged in Kherson region due to shelling. By now, seven civilians have been reported injured.

This has been announced by the Kherson Regional Prosecutor's Offic , as reported by Ukrinform.

According to the office, on January 2, the Russian forces targeted settlements in the region using artillery and drones. By 17:30, seven civilians have been reported injured.

"At least 10 civilian facilities were damaged, including private and apartment buildings and vehicles," the Prosecutor's Office stated.

Pre-trial investigations have been initiated into criminal proceedings regarding war crimes.

As reported earlier by Ukrinform, on January 2, the Russian forces attacked the village of Stanislav in Kherson region using drones. Two civilian men were critically injured.