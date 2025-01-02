Hospitals In Ternopil Region Receive Medical Equipment Worth Over UAH 95M

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hospitals in Ternopil region have received expensive medical equipment valued at over 95 million UAH with the support of the of (MOH).

This was reported to a Ukrinform corespondent by the Department of Health of the Ternopil Regional Military Administration.

"With the support of the MOH in 2024, the Ternopil Regional Oncological Dispensary received medical equipment worth approximately 49.6 million UAH, including a medical linear accelerator costing around 36 million UAH and a computed tomography scanner worth over 13.5 million UAH," the statement reads.

The Ternopil Regional Clinical Hospital also received high-value medical equipment worth nearly 46.9 million UAH. The items include a magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanner priced at nearly 34.7 million UAH, a neurosurgical microscope valued at approximately 9.3 million UAH, and rehabilitation equipment worth 670,300

UAH.

During his visit to Ternopil, Minister of Health Viktor Liashko inspected the readiness of these facilities to deploy the large-scale, high-cost equipment procured with the support of the MOH for regional medical institutions.

The distribution of modern medical technology aligns with ongoing efforts by the Ministry of Health to improve healthcare infrastructure and ensure better access to advanced diagnostics and treatments across Ukraine.

As reported earlier, Ukraine has also established over 1,000 expert teams to replace the traditional MSEC system, aiming to enhance patient care evaluation and functionality assessments.