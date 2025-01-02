UN Officials Urge Occupation To Stop Negligence Of Medics' Safety

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) GENEVA, Jan 2 (KUNA) -- UN officials have urged the Israeli to halt flagrant negligence to safety of medical personnel in the bombed out Gaza Strip.

The UN Special Rapporteur on the right of everyone to the enjoyment of physical and mental Tlaleng Mofokeng and the UN Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in the Palestinian territories occupied Francesca Albanese on Thursday called for an end to blatant disregard of the right to health in Gaza following last weekآ's raid on Kamal Adwan Hospital and the arbitrary arrest and detention of its director Dr Hussam Abu Safiya.

In a statement issued from Geneva, the UN special rapporteurs expressed deep concern about disturbing reports indicating that Israeli forces allegedly conducted extrajudicial executions of some people in the vicinity of the hospital including a Palestinian man who was reportedly holding a white flag.

They also reported that more than 1,057 Palestinian health and medical professionals have been killed so far and many have been arbitrarily arrested.

For well over a year into the genocide Israeli occupationآ's blatant assault on the right to health in Gaza and the rest of the occupied Palestinian territory is plumbing new depths of impunity, the experts said.

"We are horrified and concerned by reports from northern Gaza and especially the attack on the healthcare workers including the last remaining of 22 now destroyed hospitals: Kamal Adwan Hospital," the experts said.

They expressed grave concern about the harassement kidnapping and arbitrarily detention of Dr Hussam Abu Safiya by the occupation forces for defying evacuation orders to leave his patients and colleagues behind, adding "This is part of a pattern by Israel to continuously bombard destroy and fully annihilate the realisation of the right to health in Gaza."

They also noted that before his kidnapping Dr Abu Safiyaآ's son was killed in front of him and he was recently injured while on duty as a result of Israelآ's genocidal acts. However he continued to provide care while the hospital was under continuous bombardment and threat.

"The heroic actions of Palestinian medical colleagues in Gaza teach us what it means to have taken the medical oath. They are also a clear signal of a depraved humanity that has allowed a genocide to continue for well over a year," the experts said.

They stressed that medical personnel are civilians serving a critical function at the most critical moment therefore enjoy special protections under international humanitarian law. They are not legitimate targets for attack, nor can they legitimately be detained for exercising their profession.

"Attacks on healthcare workers hospitals and healthcare facilities including ambulances contravene the fundamental right of individuals to access essential healthcare services a matter of acute significance during times of armed conflict," the experts said.

They called on Israeli occupation authorities as the occupying power to respect and protect the right to life and the right to health in Gaza and the whole occupied Palestinian Territory including "pending the end of their presence in the occupied territory" by ensuring unhindered access to necessary healthcare and urgently restoring the continuity of essential health services in Gaza. (end)

