Health Ministry Completed Strategic Plans, Projects By 70% In 2024: Hawari

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 2 (Petra) - of Health, Firas Hawari, said the completion rate under the ministry's strategic plan and Economic Modernization Vision stood at about 70% in 2024.Hawari made the remarks in a meeting with the Senate's Health, Environment and Population Committee, headed by Dr. Yassin Husban, to discuss the key challenges facing the Kingdom's health sector.Hawari also touched on the health financing reform plan and comprehensive health coverage, adding that the first phase will be "implemented soon."According to Hawari, the ministry also garnered King Abdullah II Award for Excellence in Government Performance and Transparency in its 9th edition during 2024.Hawari said World Health Organization decided to declare Jordan a country free of leprosy and the Kingdom joined the Global Platform for Access to Childhood Cancer Medicines (Global Platform) during 2024.During the same year, the Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II Hospital was expanded, while 17 health centers were opened and 53 others were maintained across the Kingdom.Noting the expansion of Ma'an Governmental Hospital was kicked off, he stated Jordanian Health Forum, Service Recipient's Voice Unit, National Strategy to Combat Tobacco and Smoking in All Its Forms 2024-2030 and the related National Action Plan and National Cancer Registry reports for the years 2020, 2021 and 2022 were launched during the past year.