Al-Habbash Commends Jordan's 'Historic' Diplomatic, Relief Efforts For Gaza In 2024

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, January 2 (Petra) - Palestinian President's Advisor, Mahmoud Al-Habbash, praised Jordan's efforts in supporting the Palestinian cause and people amid the Israeli current genocide and war on the Gaza Strip.Al-Habbash said Jordan's "sincere" and relief efforts in 2024 are "historic," thanks to the continuous support of King Abdullah II for the pan-Arab central cause in regional and international forums.In remarks to "Petra" Thursday, he noted the continuation of the Isreali occupation's devastating war on Gaza is the event that dominated the year 2024, but Jordan's role was "distinguished and strongly present" in terms of the humanitarian and relief aid to the strip.Jordan, he noted, provided humanitarian assistance in the form of relief convoys and expressed its keenness to establish field hospitals in Gaza and secure all their medical needs to relieve the people of Gaza.Furthermore, he noted Jordan conducted several airdrops to deliver aid to the affected areas in the Palestinian coastal enclave.The advisor also referred to Jordan's diplomatic efforts and its support for the Palestinian position at the United Nations to convey and support the Palestinian narrative, thanks to Jordan's "distinguished" network of global relations with the international community that appreciates and respects Jordan.Additionally, he referred to Jordan's care for Jerusalem's holy sites, based on the Hashemite guardianship and its success in protecting Islamic and Christian sanctities and preserving their Arab identity.