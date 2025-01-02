Nasdaq Is A Triple Honoree At The 2024 Corporate Governance Awards, Including Best ESG Reporting (Large Cap)

(MENAFN- 3BL) Nasdaq

The Corporate Governance Awards are hosted by Governance Intelligence, a digital content and events company, providing a forum where governance experts and service providers can share experiences, insights, and best practices on a range of topics. The awards celebrate outstanding achievements by governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) professionals across areas such as AGMs, compliance and ethics programs, ESG reporting, entity management, use of technology, proxy statements, investor engagement, corporate transactions, and director education and training.

“We are proud to be recognized for our team's commitment to integrity and innovation in the boardroom and beyond. Receiving these awards is not only an honor but a testament to our continuous efforts to achieve excellence and harness technology in our corporate governance and sustainability approaches,” said Erika Moore, Corporate Secretary and Deputy General Counsel at Nasdaq, who attended the awards ceremony in New York on November 7, 2024.

Nasdaq's Office of the Corporate Secretary team was honored to receive the Governance Team of the Year (Large Cap) award, which looked at our team's structure and training and recognized their achievements in the past 12 months. We are committed to good corporate governance to help promote the long-term interests of our shareholders, strengthen our board and management accountability, and build trust in the organization. Moreover, our governance practices provide a structure that allows our board to set objectives, monitor performance, ensure efficient use of corporate resources, and enhance shareholder value.

Ongoing director training and education is essential for the board to be a strategic asset. The team also received the inaugural Best Director Training and Education Program award, recognizing our program for offering extensive, relevant, timely, and tailored training and education to keep the board informed on necessary issues and best practices. Nasdaq's director orientation program familiarizes directors with our businesses, strategies, and policies through written materials and meetings with Nasdaq's business divisions and expert teams. Directors are encouraged to participate in continuing education programs to enhance the skills and knowledge used to perform their duties. Quarterly sessions are also provided on emerging topics and product demonstrations that help them be a strategic asset in the boardroom.

In addition, Nasdaq's Corporate ESG Strategy and Reporting team was honored at the 2024 Corporate Governance Awards, having received the Best ESG Reporting (Large Cap) award. The team is responsible for executing of our sustainability strategy, communicating our performance, metrics, and ambitions through our annual Sustainability Report and other related reports and disclosures, as well as collaborating with various stakeholders across the organization to ensure a timely and accurate data gathering process. This award recognized the quality and robustness of our ESG-related reporting, including exposure to environmental risk factors, as well as our understanding of our role in local and global communities. At Nasdaq, we are committed to advancing meaningful sustainability efforts to reverse the negative effects of climate change by minimizing our environmental footprint and delivering market-based innovations that support a net-zero future.

“We are also proud to see our clients well-represented at the 2024 Corporate Governance Awards. A big congratulations to this year's award winners ,” said Moore. Nasdaq-listed companies received awards, including Century Aluminum Company, The Kraft Heinz Company, PepsiCo, and Robinhood Markets. We look forward to partnering with our clients and learning from them as they continue to push the GRC profession forward.

Nasdaq's purpose is to advance economic progress for all. We strive not only to become the trusted fabric of the world's financial system, but also to power stronger economies, create more equitable opportunities, build a more inclusive capital markets ecosystem, and contribute to a more sustainable world. Our commitment to leadership in governance and sustainability principles and practices is integrated across our operations. And as a financial technology company at the epicenter of capital markets and technology, we are positioned to lead the acceleration of excellence in governance and sustainability in respect of how we operate internally and by empowering our clients with strategic solutions:



Nasdaq Governance Solutions : Boards need reliable solutions to facilitate major decisions, advance strategic vision, and drive stakeholder value. Nasdaq Governance Solutions provides an AI-enabled connected ecosystem of board technologies that empowers boards and leadership teams to work at peak performance. Learn more . Nasdaq ESG Solutions : Nasdaq has solutions to help streamline and enhance ESG operations, as well as communicate these undertakings to stakeholders as key, competitive advantages. We help companies at all maturity levels accelerate sustainability excellence and action their strategies through a combination of differentiated and purpose-built technology, data, and capital market solutions. Learn more .