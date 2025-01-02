The Avamar Foundation Announces The Release Of Lady Kindness: The Book

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

WARREN, OH, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The Avamar Foundation announces the publication and release of Lady Kindness, a hardbound, 186-page narrative photo essay that chronicles the design, robotic carving, installation and public unveiling of the largest freestanding Carrara marble sculpture in the United States.Subtitled“A Tribute to the Enduring Spirit of Kindness,” the 12” x 12” book documents the dream of Lebanon-born physician and Avamar Foundation founder Farid Naffah, MD, whose memories as a child reflect the likeness and lessons of his mother and her resolute belief that kindness can help alleviate suffering around the world.The large-format book is divided into three sections that first describe the idea, prototypes, logistics and work with the Italian-based artisans who carved the 29.3-feet tall and nearly 80-ton statue from pure white Carrara marble cut from the cliffs on Lunigiana in the province of Tuscany. The second section details its location on the Cadobaz Estate amid an extensive art collection. Included is a back story about what has made the project possible as an iconic expression of philanthropy in support of the Avamar Foundation's dedication to providing financial assistance to elderly patients in need of costly medicines. The final section of the book offers a glimpse into the dedication of Lady Kindness at the Cadobaz Estate on an island in the midst of the Cadobaz Lake.Dr. Naffah, a long-time member of the Ohio Arts Council and patron of the arts throughout Ohio and the United States, intends for the book to enlighten the centuries-old use of art, in all forms, to celebrate the human condition and the simple acts of kindness that can elevate people around the world. In doing so, the Lady Kindness project bridges the tradition of hand-carved sculpture with contemporary advances in robotics that offer a new dimension to creativity brought to life in an ancient medium.A series of essays within the book, supported by high-resolution images, offer a range of professional observations that illustrate the concept of Lady Kindness, her fabrication and installation, and her place in the world of art and science.Lady Kindness: The Book can be purchased online through Amazon , in person or by phone. Visit ladykindness/book for more details.About Avamar FoundationThe Avamar Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization established to help the needy elderly in Northeastern Ohio pay for medical prescriptions they otherwise could not afford. The volunteer-run foundation hosts the annual fundraising event, An Evening Under the Stars, to provide temporary financial assistance and promote arts in Ohio.

