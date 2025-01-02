Scripps Howard Fund Accepting Entries For The 72Nd Scripps Howard Journalism Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

With a focus on high-impact and investigative reporting, the awards honor work from television stations, networks, and podcasts, visual media, outlets, independent producers, newspapers and other print publications.

2025 categories include:



Storytelling

Business/Financial Reporting

Environmental Reporting

Distinguished Service to the First Amendment

Narrative Human-Interest Storytelling

Visual Human-Interest Storytelling

Local/Regional Investigative Reporting

National/International Investigative Reporting

Opinion Writing

Local Video Storytelling National/International Video Storytelling

Find the full category descriptions here.

Finalists for the 72nd Scripps Howard Journalism Awards will be announced in the spring. New this year, in addition to the prize money and trophy, Scripps Howard Journalism Award winners will also receive a travel stipend/honorarium to visit a university and present their entry to journalism students.

"The Fund is committed to advancing journalism by bridging the classroom and the newsroom," said Mike Canan, senior director of journalism strategies for the Scripps Howard Fund. "This opportunity allows the winners' impactful journalism to reach and inspire the next generation of journalists – preparing them to tell stories and reach audiences in innovative ways."

The Impact Award winner is chosen from the winners of the other 11 categories and select finalists. Last year's Impact Award recipient –

The New York Times' Hannah Dreier – brought attention to the United States' failure to keep children out of unsafe working conditions and how young immigrants end up illegally working dangerous jobs. The impact of Dreier's work has been felt across the country at national and state levels. Within days of the first piece being released, the White House began an immediate child labor crackdown.



View the gallery of finalists and winners from the 71st Scripps Howard Journalism Awards here.



Media contact:

Molly Miossi, The E.W. Scripps Company, 513-977-3713,

[email protected]



About the Scripps Howard Fund

The Scripps Howard Fund , a public charity established by The E.W. Scripps Company

(NASDAQ: SSP ), is dedicated to creating informed and engaged communities through journalism education, childhood literacy and local causes. At the crossroads of the classroom and the newsroom, the Fund is a leader in supporting journalism through scholarships, internships, minority recruitment and development and First Amendment causes. The Scripps Howard Awards stand as one of the industry's top honors for outstanding journalism. The Fund's annual "If You Give a Child a Book ..." childhood literacy campaign has distributed thousands of new books to children in need across the nation. The Fund partners with Scripps brands to create awareness of local issues and support organizations that build thriving communities.

The Scripps Howard Fund administers funding for the Scripps Howard Foundation, a private foundation established in 1962 to advance charitable causes important to The E.W. Scripps Company and the Scripps and Howard families.



SOURCE The E.W. Scripps Company