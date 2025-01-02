PERFECT GAME ALIGNS WITH EQUITY SPORTS PARTNERS TO DRIVE SPONSORSHIP AND MEDIA GROWTH

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Equity Sports Partners will focus on securing sponsorship opportunities, including larger marketing partnerships and traditional ad sales agreements, with brands interested in reaching the growing youth sports market. Equity Sports Partners' efforts will focus on bringing to the wide-ranging sponsorship offering of Perfect Game that includes activations at Perfect Game events across the country, inclusive of on-site and TV-visible signage, logo use and other branding opportunities to drive the marketing and business objectives of sponsoring brands.

To maximize Perfect Game's digital presence, SportX, a division of Equity Sports Partners, will lead efforts in digital and programmatic media sales. With PGTV, Perfect Game's web traffic and Perfect Game's expansive social media platforms as a foundation, this partnership will deliver a more formalized and strategic approach to connecting brands with Perfect Game's growing audience.

"Teaming up with Equity Sports Partners marks an exciting step forward for Perfect Game," said Perfect Game CEO Rob Ponger. "Their expertise in sponsorships, media representation, and digital strategy will allow us to better showcase our events, platforms, and community to brands that want to engage with youth sports. This is a win for everyone associated with Perfect Game – its athletes, fans, and partners alike."

"Our partnership with Perfect Game creates the perfect foundation for wide-ranging sponsorship and advertising partnership deals," said Cliff Kaplan, Chairman of Equity Sports Partners. "Staying consistent with Equity Sports Partners' mission, we are once again working with an organization that is seen as best in class in its industry, has a wide array of media and marketing assets and enormous scale which collectively creates a compelling offering for brands to align with Perfect Game."

Equity Sports Partners specializes in media property representation for sports leagues, governing bodies and federations. Their proven track record in driving commercial success for sports properties aligns perfectly with Perfect Game's goals to elevate the youth sports experience and broaden its reach.

Greg Casterioto / [email protected] / (267) 246-5709

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 2,210 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 15,134 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2023 Draft, for example, 95 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

About Equity Sports Partners

Equity Sports Partners

is a "global-boutique" sports and entertainment marketing agency featuring services across several key areas of the marketing and media landscape. Our client roster and business partners are comprised of best-in-class leagues, governing bodies, venues, teams, content producers and media companies.

Led by top industry executives,

Equity Sports Partners

is a leader in media & property representation, brand and business corporate consulting, venue naming rights, content distribution/programming and digital media services.

We have an extensive track record of success in building assets by driving revenues, operational efficiencies and ultimately, asset value.

